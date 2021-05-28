Cancel
Why Everyone Needs a Battle Buddy in the Pandemic

psychologytoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrief is challenging, raw, and persistent, so people need to develop healthy coping strategies during the pandemic. A "battle buddy" can be a partner that provides support and guidance. This partnership can reduce isolation and desperation and promote collaborative problem-solving. The COVID-19 crisis is still raging in countries around the...

www.psychologytoday.com
#Life And Death#Buddies#Depression#Battle Buddy#Support Group#The United States Army#Covid
Public HealthPosted by
104.5 KDAT

How The Pandemic Changed The Battle Against Influenza

As the COVID-19 pandemic eases it's grip on our nation, we're all enjoying counting the things that are coming back. Concerts, restaurants, and other group activities. But perhaps we should also be thankful for something that isn't coming back, at least not the same. Influenza. No, the flu isn't gone, but the pandemic might have just made it easier to treat in the future.
Public HealthPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Here’s The Worst Thing Everyone In New York Did During The Pandemic

Hint, it actually wasn't toilet paper. But that certainly was quite dumb, wouldn't you say? The real dumb thing we all did, is something we all really regret. So the pandemic began and it was like we all became that bread and milk dude Vic DiBitetto. Walking into the supermarket felt like walking into a post-apocalyptic supermarket that we have seen in movies. Bare shelves, and no meat to be found. Ding, ding, ding... That was the absolute stupidest thing we did.
Mendocino, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Health Matters: Post-partum depression and anxiety in a pandemic

Having a newborn changes everything, whether it is a first baby, an addition to an active toddler, or one of many children. Bringing new life into the world is an enormous responsibility, and it comes with enormous emotions—both good and bad. For centuries, communities have gathered around new parents to provide emotional and practical support before, during, and after the birth of a new baby. But the pandemic has prevented people from coming together, isolating many new moms in the process.
Mental Healthstreetsensemedia.org

Anxiety disorder

Many people in the world suffer from anxiety. I personally do. I sometimes have trouble going to sleep, and I also have trouble staying in one place. It’s like I must be doing something, at weird hours of the night my body feels like I have to be outside. My...
Mental Healththedoctorstv.com

The Serious Side Effects of Burnout - Depression & PTSD

The past year has been hard on nearly everyone, and especially difficult for healthcare workers who are experiencing burnout in an entirely new way. The Doctors warn that burnout can lead to serious issues like depression and PTSD. A study found that more than half of doctors, nurses, and emergency...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Navigating the Anxiety of Post-Pandemic Socializing

It's natural for people to struggle with social interactions more now than they did before the pandemic. Social rules and norms are being renegotiated, which can trigger social anxiety. To ease into the post-pandemic world, people should respect their needs, communicate those needs to others, and be patient with themselves.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What is Existential Depression?

“What’s the meaning of human existence?” you wonder. “What’s my life’s purpose? What’s the whole point?” And then, a feeling of uneasiness and despair takes over you. Is this what they call an existential crisis? Or is it, perhaps, existential depression?. What is existential depression?. Existential depression is not a...
Career Development & Advicepsychologytoday.com

3 Things Everyone Needs From Their Boss

Most concerns about being micromanaged are unfounded. People need to know what's expected of them to perform their jobs well. Task ownership usually comes from being given more guidance and direction, not less. Many managers who adopt a "facilitative" approach usually do so to sidestep the discomfort of giving explicit...
Healthduboiscountyherald.com

Column: Identifying signs of stress

Throughout the last year, the impact of a global pandemic has increased stress levels for people all over the world. Although pre-pandemic life had its fair share of stressors, COVID-19 introduced a new form of stress that many of us weren’t prepared to cope with. This type of negative stress...
Mental HealthPosted by
HackerNoon

All About Anxiety: Is Anxiety A Disability?

Anxiety is more common than you think and for many people, it has a multidimensional effect in their lives. Anxiety affects work productivity, interpersonal relationships, academics, and even your finances. Anxiety is a mental health condition that is characterized by apprehension and fear that may limit social interaction as well as the individual's ability to carry out normal daily activities.
Mental Healthdoctortipster.com

Anxiety and Online Counselling

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) Anxiety is your body’s natural response to stress. When you have a fear or apprehension about the future and what is going to happen, it brings on anxiety. It can happen anytime or during any occasion. When you go for a job interview or when you are giving a speech, you may feel fearful and nervous.
YogaPosted by
The Independent

The 8 healthiest ways to let out your anger - if you’re feeling really stressed and burnt out

Sometimes, we are met with situations that cause us to feel angry to the point we may want to erupt like a volcano or curse someone out.Despite how we may feel, there are better ways to cope when upset.A Reddit post from u/Lornadoh, which asked, “What are some productive ways to let your anger out?’ prompted Redditors to unveil some productive tips and tricks to feeling better.Read on to discover some tried and true and clever ways you can manage adverse feelings.1) Go for a swim, lift weights, and practice other forms of exercise!There’s nothing like clear waters to help you feel...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Fierce Self-Compassion: A Conversation With Kristin Neff

The number-one barrier to self-compassion is the belief that it will make us weak or complacent. Self-compassion consists of tender care and kindness, as well as fierce action. Self-compassion is not at odds with accountability, change, and growth; it’s foundational. Many of us are our own harshest critics. In times...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Goes On in the Brain of a Person with Depression

People with depression may experience similar changes in brain activity despite different profiles of symptoms. One common mechanism implicated in depression is the default mode network and how people build a sense of self. Ongoing research suggests that psychedelics may be of value against depression by neurally enabling a “reset”...
Mental HealthL'Observateur

Fighting caregiver stress

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month®, and while we take steps to exercise and take care of our brains, we shouldn’t neglect the fact that caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia need some recognition too. Being a caregiver is one of the hardest jobs you could...
Mental Healthliistudio.com

How trauma effects your life

Trauma that is left untreated is incorporated in our lives and it takes a long way before we realise the root of our instability or a conflicting nature. Childhood trauma shapes our personality exceedingly and it is incredibly hard to distinguish negative traits in our personality which are caused by trauma. Teenagers being bullied in high school or colleges also have a huge say in shaping our personalities. Overtime an individual adapts to the savage world through negative coping mechanism. For example for someone who has developed social anxiety over the years due to hurtful interactions will now choose to stay isolated which for him would be a comfort zone. In the longer run, keeping oneself safe in the comfort zone will effect this person in choosing his career path, friends and even his partner in life. These coping mechanisms are integrated into the character of a person so deeply that bringing them to the surface of our conversations demands for exquisite communication skills and a willingness to open to oneself for healing and better understanding the reasons behind your actions. If you are an excellent observer you may have noticed certain characteristics or habits of a person when they are out of their comfort zones. Through meditation, reflection and research a person can develop insight enabling him to know himself better over time. Though this is not as simple as it sounds, sometimes we delude ourselves too much for our own protection that the layers of illusion are indistinguishable from the truth. A person develops anxiety disorder due to constantly fretting over small decisions and second guessing. Unable to function as efficiently as others around, he soon loses his self-esteem. This disparages his overall being to the point that he cannot figure out how to solve this conundrum.
Public Healthzapgossip.com

Jonas Blue battled COVID-19 twice during pandemic

Jonas Blue has been inspired to live a healthier life after two battles with COVID-19. The 30-year-old DJ and producer has revealed he suffered particularly badly with the coronavirus over the festive period having already caught it earlier in the pandemic. He told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column: “I...