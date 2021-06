COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team opens NCAA Tournament play this Friday afternoon (June 4) against Virginia in the NCAA Columbia Regional at Founders Park. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. Friday's game will be televised on ESPN2 with Mike Monaco and Gabby Sanchez on the call. Every Gamecock contest will be on the Gamecock Radio Network with Derek Scott and Tommy Moody on the call. Carolina is hosting a regional for the first time since 2016 and is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. The Gamecocks fell to Alabama, 9-3, last Tuesday in the SEC Tournament first round.