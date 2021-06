UEFA have told Juventus that they will be permitted to compete in the 2021/2022 Champions League, despite their attempts to form a breakaway Super League in April. The Bianconeri were one of 12 clubs who were part of the widely condemned plot. The Premier League's so-called big six - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham - were the first to pull out of the plans, with Milan, Inter and Atletico Madrid following suit soon after.