Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon investor makes first acquisition in Texas, contemplates move to Dallas

By 41271,41126
bizjournals
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland-based Menashe Properties has made its first real estate acquisition in Texas, and is considering a permanent move to Dallas. On Thursday, the company closed on Heritage One and Heritage Two, a two-building, 370,000-square-foot office complex in Far North Dallas, in an all-cash deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though company officials told the Portland Business Journal, a sister paper of the Dallas Business Journal, they felt they received “a really fair deal” for sub-$125 per square foot.

www.bizjournals.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Local
Oregon Business
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Texas State
City
Portland, TX
State
Colorado State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Portland, OR
City
Dallas, OR
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Menashe Properties#Heritage One And#Heritage Two#Forge Commercial Inc#Pbj#Dbj#Wedgewood Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Will The Next Decade of Commercial Real Estate in Dallas Be as Promising as The Last

To visualize the future business landscape of Dallas, you must first look at its past. According to Visit Dallas, the Dallas Arts District is the largest urban arts district in the United States. The greater Dallas-Fort Worth area population is approaching 8 million residents, welcomes nearly 50 million visitors each year, and serves as headquarters for 23 Fortune 500 companies.
Law.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Texas Statefox4news.com

Zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Texas on Sunday

DALLAS - There is encouraging news about the state of the pandemic in Texas. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. Even though state reporting lags by a few days and some of the larger counties don’t report data on the weekends, the fact that there were no deaths is significant.
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas StateNew Haven Register

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Dallas, TXDallas News

You can order a bowl of ramen in Dallas or Fort Worth from a star of Netflix show ‘Chef’s Table’

If you’ve been watching Chef’s Table on Netflix, pretending to enjoy some of the world’s most beautiful restaurants from the comfort of your couch, you can now order food from New York City’s Ivan Ramen in Dallas and Fort Worth. Restaurateur Ivan Orkin is selling bowls of tonkotsu and shoyu ramen for delivery and pickup near Uptown Dallas, Preston Hollow in Dallas, and in parts of Fort Worth.
Addison, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Military-focused mortgage services group opens in DFW

AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC (AMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA), the longest-standing not-for-profit member-owned association dedicated to serving the military community, is announcing the opening of a new branch location in Addison. The new branch is located at 15851 Dallas Parkway, Suite 350, Addison, 75001.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Posted by
The Oregonian

Oregon athletics projecting $55 million in losses in 2020-21, $8 million less than March

EUGENE — Oregon athletics’ final projections for the 2021 fiscal year call for a $55 million loss, an improvement of $8 million from two months ago. The latest financial projections for UO athletics, which call for $51 million in revenue and $106 million in expenses, are included in materials to be discussed by the university’s board of trustees during its meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Audacy

Dallas Fire-Rescue responds to dozens of high water calls

Dallas (1080 KRLD) - Crews from Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to dozens of reports of high water Sunday and Monday morning. Through Monday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue had responded to 64 high water calls. Around White Rock Lake, several roads were closed due to high water Monday morning. "When the rain...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Vaccinations End at The Potter's House in Dallas

COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be administered at The Potter's House in Dallas. The City of Dallas' Equity and Inclusion team announced Monday morning that due to the "dramatic decrease in the number of vaccinations on-site" and that because of the availability of vaccines at other locations, such as hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery stores, vaccination efforts at the church ended on May 15.
dmagazine.com

In Expo Park, PAO Projects Wants to Help Foster Emergent Artists in Dallas

Peter Augustus Owen wants to provide space for new artists at PAO Projects, the contemporary art gallery he recently opened in Exposition Park. The idea for the venue came from his experiences with nontraditional artists who didn’t fit into what he described as the “machine of contemporary art galleries.” He saw plenty of these artists while working in marketing and PR in Asia for Perrotin, a well-known chain with art galleries in Paris, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. While there, Owen came up with his idea to provide a platform for the Asian artists he encountered in the United States. The result was PAO Projects, which celebrated its first opening last weekend.