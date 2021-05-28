Oregon investor makes first acquisition in Texas, contemplates move to Dallas
Portland-based Menashe Properties has made its first real estate acquisition in Texas, and is considering a permanent move to Dallas. On Thursday, the company closed on Heritage One and Heritage Two, a two-building, 370,000-square-foot office complex in Far North Dallas, in an all-cash deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though company officials told the Portland Business Journal, a sister paper of the Dallas Business Journal, they felt they received “a really fair deal” for sub-$125 per square foot.www.bizjournals.com