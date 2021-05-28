Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Gov. Ricketts calls legislative session 'historic'

Posted by 
North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted the historic results of the First Session of the 107th Legislature in his annual “Sine Die” address to the Unicameral on the final day of its 2021 regular session. The budget passed by Senators provides combined tax relief of over $1.8 billion to Nebraskans over the next two years. That’s the greatest amount of tax relief any Legislature has delivered in at least a quarter-century—and likely the largest amount in the history of the State of Nebraska. This represents an average of 18.5% of the State’s budget over the next two years.

northplattepost.com
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
54K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxation#Legislature#The First Session Of#Unicameral#Property Tax Relief#Veterans Tax Relief#Community Colleges#State Colleges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Politics
News Break
K-12 Education
News Break
Income Tax
Related
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Gov. Ricketts says he is 'opposed to critical race theory'

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts this week said he is “opposed to critical race theory,” voicing an increasingly common opinion among Republican politicians. The governor was asked about the concept Monday on his monthly call-in radio program, during which he didn’t explicitly call for legislation related to the theory and public schools but encouraged parents to get engaged.
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

First day of legislative special session

The Minnesota Legislature convenes for the first day of what's expected to be a prolonged special session to pass a two-year, $52 billion state budget. Leaders met all weekend in the lead up to special session Monday to try and finalize deals on a number of issues, including police reform and education funding.
Nebraska Statekfornow.com

Gov. Ricketts Proclaims “State Museum Day” in Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE (June 14, 2021) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring “State Museum Day” in celebration of the University of Nebraska State Museum’s 150th anniversary. The proclamation honors the State Museum and acknowledges the important cultural contributions made by all museums throughout Nebraska. “The ongoing research at...
Nebraska StatePosted by
North Platte Post

Ricketts marks 150th anniversary of NU State Museum

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday has marked the 150th anniversary of the University of Nebraska State Museum in Lincoln. Ricketts proclaimed “State Museum Day” to acknowledge the contribution of the museum and others throughout Nebraska. The University of Nebraska State Museum is a staple of the...
kfgo.com

Gov. Walz calls for special session in Minnesota

ST.PAUL, MN- Governor Tim Walz is calling for another special session of the Minnesota State Legislature beginning on Monday to complete the two-year state budget. He will also sign an executive order that extends Minnesota’s peacetime emergency for 30 days to allow Minnesota to maintain vaccination sites and the eviction moratorium and continue to receive federal hunger-relief funding.
New York City, NYwxxinews.org

Legislative session draws to a quieter close

COVID -19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted in New York in recent weeks, and sports stadiums, theaters, restaurants and bars are opening back up. The Capitol, though, remains closed to the public, and has been since March 2020. Advocates for changes to the state’s parole laws to allow elderly incarcerated...
Arizona Statekawc.org

Arizona Governor Calls For Legislative Session Amid Growing Wildfires

GLOBE -- Saying the current fires are just the beginning of problems, Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday called for a special legislative session to begin this coming week. "It's clear that we still have a lot more to do,'' the governor said after taking a helicopter tour over the fires -- and charred remains -- of the Telegraph and Mescal fires.
Boulder City, NVbouldercityreview.com

Legislative session marred by partisan politics

When I began the 81st legislative session in the Nevada Assembly as a second-term legislator just a few short months ago, I was given a leadership position as minority whip. It has been my absolute honor to serve in this position. Going into the session, the state was hamstrung by...
Texas StateKIII TV3

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick discusses 87th Texas Legislative Session, special session, winter storm, voting legislation

AUSTIN, Texas — State lawmakers passed several major bills during the 87th Texas Legislative session, but their work isn't done yet. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has requested Gov. Greg Abbott call a special session to address bills that were not passed in the regular session. He sat down in a one-on-one interview with KVUE Political Anchor Ashley Goudeau to discuss the regular session, the impending special session, voting legislation and more.
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon legislators near end of session

"Sine die is imminent," declared Senate President Peter Courtney on Tuesday, using one of the secret decoder ring-needed terms of the Oregon Legislature. Translation: We're almost through for 2021. But not so close you can't pop a last-minute bill into the hopper, which Courtney did Tuesday morning with a bill...
Politicsruralradio.com

Gov. Ricketts appoints members of new Commission on African American Affairs

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed fourteen Nebraskans to the state’s Commission on African American Affairs. The commissioners will serve four-year terms. “Throughout Nebraska’s history, African American leaders have helped grow Nebraska and have richly contributed to our heritage in many ways,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Thank you to the dedicated men and women who have stepped up to serve on the new African American Commission. I look forward to working alongside commissioners to grow our state for the benefit of all Nebraskans.”