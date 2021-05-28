Gov. Ricketts calls legislative session 'historic'

Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted the historic results of the First Session of the 107th Legislature in his annual “Sine Die” address to the Unicameral on the final day of its 2021 regular session. The budget passed by Senators provides combined tax relief of over $1.8 billion to Nebraskans over the next two years. That’s the greatest amount of tax relief any Legislature has delivered in at least a quarter-century—and likely the largest amount in the history of the State of Nebraska. This represents an average of 18.5% of the State’s budget over the next two years.