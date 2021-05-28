ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Second Gentleman Campaigns for Stansbury

By lroybal
theclassicrockstation.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleThe Second Gentleman of the United States was in Albuquerque yesterday to...

theclassicrockstation.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

US Rep. Stansbury says she has tested positive for COVID-19

 ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) –  New Mexico Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home due to what she says is a breakthrough case. Stansbury announced in a statement released late Tuesday that she sought medical guidance “after experiencing respiratory symptoms.” The first-term Democrat whose district includes most of Albuquerque said […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
Rolling Stone

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials. Thomas, the wife of Clarence Thomas, writes that the governor should be familiar with her because, in addition to seeing him at a state dinner at the White House and having interviewed him for...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Emhoff
Person
Deb Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Albuquerque#Gentleman#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Atlantic

The End of the Republicans’ Big Tent

The best way to understand a controversial new resolution from the Republican National Committee censuring Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger is not, as some people have suggested, to legitimize the January 6 attack on the Capitol, but as something more primal: Trump service. The resolution hardly changes a thing—the two lawmakers are already personae non gratae in the party—but it seems designed to pacify the angry ochre god-king and his acolytes.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy