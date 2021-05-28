Cancel
San Francisco, CA

With the pandemic waning, Californians are ready to travel this summer

By Gregory Thomas
San Francisco Chronicle
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more stories like this, check out The Chronicle’s weekly Travel newsletter! Sign up here. Californians won’t lose a second summer to COVID. After 15 months of being housebound, with vaccines flowing and the state’s official reopening date of June 15 shining like a beacon in the near distance, eager travelers are locking in summer vacation plans that will help fuel a recovery for the state’s beleaguered travel industry.

California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."