With the pandemic waning, Californians are ready to travel this summer
Californians won't lose a second summer to COVID. After 15 months of being housebound, with vaccines flowing and the state's official reopening date of June 15 shining like a beacon in the near distance, eager travelers are locking in summer vacation plans that will help fuel a recovery for the state's beleaguered travel industry.