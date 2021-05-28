Police arrest suspects in murder of military physicians
Fairfax, Virginia – Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly killing a married military couple in Virginia Wednesday morning. Police identified the suspects as 20-year-old Ronnie Keandre Marshall and D'Angelo Strand, 19. Law Officer had previously reported on the deaths of Edward McDaniel Jr. and Brenda McDaniel, who were shot to death outside their home in Springfield Wednesday morning.