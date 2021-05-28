Cancel
Public Safety

WHO chief concedes 'slow' response to Congo sex abuse claims

By Associated Press
Bay News 9
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization acknowledged the U.N. health agency's response to sexual abuse allegations involving employees who worked in Congo during an Ebola outbreak was “slow,” following an Associated Press investigation that found senior WHO management knew of multiple cases of misconduct. As the...

Public SafetyGephardt Daily

Child soldiers massacre 138 in Burkina Faso

June 25 (UPI) — A massacre in Burkina Faso in which more than 130 people were killed was largely carried out by child soldiers, the country’s government and the United Nations said. Burkina Faso government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura told reporters that the attackers were “mostly children between the ages of...
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
Middle Eastclick orlando

Iran moderate candidate concedes win by judiciary chief

DUBAI – The moderate candidate in Iran's presidential election has conceded he lost to the country's hard-line judiciary chief. Former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati wrote on Instagram to judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi early Saturday. Hemmati wrote: “I hope your administration provides causes for pride for the Islamic Republic of...
POTUSBBC

G7 need to take responsibility for Covid response - WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy on Covid-19, Dr David Nabarro, has called on G7 leaders to take responsibility, “beyond positioning”, and form a worldwide coronavirus response programme. The issue needs to be dealt with as a global challenge, Dr Nabarro told BBC World News, with a adequate finance, vaccines,...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Kamala Harris' Director, Deputy Director of Advance Resign Amid Border Trip

Two Kamala Harris staffers in charge of planning travel and trips for the vice president are resigning amid her long-awaited trip to the U.S. southern border. Karly Satkowiak, Harris' director of advance, and Gabrielle DeFranceschi, Harris' deputy director of advance, have both told the vice president's office they plan to leave in the coming weeks, The New York Times reported. The news comes just as Harris touched down in Texas on Friday and is planning to ramp up travel to push vaccination efforts next month.
Europeinvesting.com

Russia warns Britain it will bomb ships next time

LONDON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia warned Britain on Thursday that it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding after the warship...
ProtestsSFGate

Czech police say sorry for Roma's death; protests planned

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police have said they are sorry about the death of a Roma man who died after an officer responding to a call about an altercation knelt on his neck, but said the preliminary investigation showed no link between the police intervention and the man’s death. “We...
FIFAgobnewsonline.com

FIFA suspends former DR Congo’s council member Constant Omari

The former interim president of DR Congo’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Constant Omari was on Thursday banned from all football-related activities for the next 12 months by FIFA’s independent ethics committee. This is the culmination of a lengthy investigation into the terms of a revised television contract signed in...
Public SafetyWTOP

Ex-Colombian rebels, kidnapping victims meet face to face

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Men and women who were kidnapped by Colombian’s biggest guerrilla group during a decades long internal conflict met face to face with their captors Wednesday during an event meant for the rebels to admit their responsibility, a step toward reconciliation contemplated in a peace deal signed in 2016 by the government and the combatants.
PoliticsFrankfort Times

International criticism of Nicaragua crackdown grows

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — International criticism of Nicaragua's government grew on Tuesday after another night of arrests in Managua. Fifty-nine countries at the United Nations Human Rights Council signed onto a statement expressing concern over arbitrary arrests and the restriction of fundamental rights. Michelle Bachelet, U.N. High Commissioner for Human...
Religionbaltimoregaylife.com

Vatican wants to amend Italian law against homophobia

Last week, the Vatican submitted a formal proposal to the Italian government to amend a new law against homophobia. According to the Vatican, the law violates bilateral agreements between the Holy See and Italy. The law explicitly criminalizes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Italian media On Tuesday he wrote about the letter delivered last Thursday to the Italian embassy, ​​which was signed by the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States Paul Gallagher. It states that the church “does not want to prevent the law.” However, the Vatican would like to amend the law, in part lest it come at the expense of Roman Catholics’ “freedom of thought”.
Worldworldcatholicnews.com

New Zealand, Bishops’ Commitment to Fight Abuses

“The Catholic Church is determined to listen, learn and reflect on the testimonies of survivors” of abuse: he writes, in noteNew Zealand Bishops Conference, noting the hearings to be held by the Royal Commission on Abuse in Auckland, from today until 11 December, to give a voice to survivors of crimes committed within religious institutions. “Catholic bishops and church leaders have an obligation to meet their responsibilities to stop abuses in the Catholic Church and learn how to respond to what has happened,” says Catherine Fife, Chair of T-Ruby Tautoko, the body in charge of coordination and cooperation between the Royal Commission, the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference and the Clcanz Conference of Congregational Leaders. ). This cooperation is evidenced by the fact that the Commission has provided the Commission with a large number of required historical documents.
Advocacypeninsula360press.com

Human Rights Watch urges Colombia's government to respect human rights

Members of Colombia's National Police have committed "extremely serious" abuses against mostly peaceful demonstrators during protests that began in April 2021, the human rights organization said. Human Rights Watch. In response, the Colombian government should take urgent steps to protect them and initiate a thorough police reform to ensure that...
Religionworldcatholicnews.com

Orthodox Priest Accused of Dousing Bishops With Caustic Liquid

An Orthodox priest facing a disciplinary hearing for drug-related offenses allegedly attacked bishops from Greece’s Orthodox Church with caustic liquid Wednesday. Seven senior members of the church and three others were hospitalized with burns from the attack, authorities said. The attack took place at a meeting for senior bishops in...
Worldchvnradio.com

5 killed as attacks on churches on the rise in Myanmar violence

Five people are dead and eight church buildings have been damaged since late May in a rising number of attacks in Myanmar. International Christian Concern (ICC) reports that in eastern Myanmar, fighting between the Burmese military and local militias has led to the attacks. "From May 23 to June 6,...