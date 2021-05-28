WHO chief concedes 'slow' response to Congo sex abuse claims

“The Catholic Church is determined to listen, learn and reflect on the testimonies of survivors” of abuse: he writes, in noteNew Zealand Bishops Conference, noting the hearings to be held by the Royal Commission on Abuse in Auckland, from today until 11 December, to give a voice to survivors of crimes committed within religious institutions. “Catholic bishops and church leaders have an obligation to meet their responsibilities to stop abuses in the Catholic Church and learn how to respond to what has happened,” says Catherine Fife, Chair of T-Ruby Tautoko, the body in charge of coordination and cooperation between the Royal Commission, the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference and the Clcanz Conference of Congregational Leaders. ). This cooperation is evidenced by the fact that the Commission has provided the Commission with a large number of required historical documents.