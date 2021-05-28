This new production of is unlike any literary adaptation you’ve ever seen.
In the opening pages of José Saramago’s 1995 novel Blindness, a man is driving home when he suddenly goes blind. The blindness has no apparent cause, physical or otherwise—but it quickly reveals itself to be contagious: soon everyone who was in the doctor’s office the man visits is blind, and then it spreads—through the city, through the country, possibly through the world—becoming a pandemic of blindness from which only one woman, the doctor’s wife, is miraculously immune.lithub.com