This new production of is unlike any literary adaptation you’ve ever seen.

We’re suckers for Jane Austen around here, and as much as Pride and Prejudice has our heart, Persuasion is one of those underrated classics that we just keep hoping we’ll get to see done right. The latest attempt comes via Netflix, and won’t be released till 2022, but we now have our first look at some of the protagonists, and …it’s not that the pictures give us much. It’s that the vibe is working for us. Like really, really working.