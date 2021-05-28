Cancel
This new production of is unlike any literary adaptation you’ve ever seen.

By Emily Temple
Literary Hub
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the opening pages of José Saramago’s 1995 novel Blindness, a man is driving home when he suddenly goes blind. The blindness has no apparent cause, physical or otherwise—but it quickly reveals itself to be contagious: soon everyone who was in the doctor’s office the man visits is blind, and then it spreads—through the city, through the country, possibly through the world—becoming a pandemic of blindness from which only one woman, the doctor’s wife, is miraculously immune.

lithub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juliet Stevenson
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
José Saramago
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Production#Blindness
