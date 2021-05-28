Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China’s Inconvenient Truth

By Elizabeth Economy
foreignaffairs.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXi Jinping is in a race against time. The glow of China’s early economic rebound and containment of COVID-19 is fading. The international media have moved on to celebrate vaccine efficacy and vaccination rates elsewhere, and other economies have started posting solid growth rates. Yet President Xi continues to advance a narrative of Chinese exceptionalism and superiority. “The East is rising and the West is declining,” he trumpeted in a speech last year. Senior Chinese officials and analysts have adopted and amplified Xi’s message, pointing out the relative decline in Europe’s and Japan’s shares of the global economy and stressing the United States’ racial and political polarization. Former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs He Yafei has asserted starkly that the United States will “find that its strength increasingly falls short of its ambitions, both domestically and internationally. . . . This is the grand trend of history. . . . The global balance of power and world order will continue to tilt in favor of China, and China’s development will become unstoppable.”

www.foreignaffairs.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#European Union#Global Economy#Inconvenient Truth#Chinese#Uyghur Muslims#Uyghurs#Turkic Muslim#Communist Party#Politburo#Standing Committee#The Central Committee#Ccp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
News Break
Alibaba
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Public HealthWashington Examiner

China’s COVID calamity

China’s information-control system creates its own virus problems, and its people-control system solves them while enabling the spread of the problems to other countries. Yet those other countries, practitioners of neither information-control nor people-control, have their own solution that China’s information-control system hasn’t been particularly adept at, namely effective vaccines.
Public Healthvillages-news.com

Getting the truth about COVID-19 and China

A recent report from Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee cited “significant circumstantial evidence” that COVID-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan and that Washington may have funded or collaborated in research leading up to the outbreak. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) quickly dismissed the possibility of the Wuhan lab leak, many in the news media took their word for it and tech giants like Facebook suppressed conversations and articles on the matter.
SocietyTheInterMountain.com

China’s family values

The Chinese communist government is going to permit three children per family. How nice. Here’s how The New York Times put it: “The announcement by the ruling Communist Party represents an acknowledgment that its limits on reproduction, the world’s toughest, have jeopardized the country’s future.”. To describe China’s “one child...
Societytheaseanpost.com

China's Disenchanted Youth

Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China's youth are "lying flat", the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people...
New York City, NYnybooks.com

China’s Spring

We hope you enjoyed this free article. Orville Schell is the former Dean of the Graduate School of Journalism at the University of California, Berkeley. He is currently the Arthur Ross Director of the Center on US–China Relations at the Asia Society in New York City, and the coauthor with John Delury of Wealth and Power: China’s Long March to the Twenty-First Century. (April 2016)
Chinasouthfront.org

China’s Space

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :. Written by J.Hawk exclusively for SouthFront. While national prestige is a major motivating factor behind the construction of aircraft carriers and major surface combat ships (though less so with the largely invisible submarines), the same is even more true for space projects, such as high-visibility “first flights” or “first landings”, not to mention of course space stations. To be sure, the Cold War-era space race did yield tangible benefits to its main participants, US and USSR, in the form of advancements in rocketry, space navigation, communications, and other technologies with national security and civilian applications. Yet it wouldn’t be a “race” if there were no benefit from being the “first” to cross certain thresholds, such as first satellite, first man, first spacewalk, first orbital rendezvous, first man on the Moon. The ability to accomplish these “firsts” marked the country in question as being worthy of global leadership on account of the prowess of its scientists and the power of its political system capable of mobilizing resources necessary to accomplish spectacular feats. Therefore for all the expense space programs entailed, the “hard” and “soft” power benefits made them highly worthwhile and even cost-effective government expenditures.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Joe Biden says China wants to 'own' America by 2035 after previously insisting 'they're not competition for us' amid growing tension over COVID lab leak claim

President Biden spoke at joint military air base in southern Virginia Friday, warning troops that China thinks it will 'own America' within the next 15 years. To make his point, Biden referenced past conversations he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping. 'I've spent more time with President Xi [Jinping] of...
Economyraleightimes.com

China asserting authority on foreign companies

Beijing [China], June 13 (ANI): As China's intense crackdown on its tech companies continues, Beijing is calling on tech giants to share their information with the authorities and asserting its authority over data held by US companies in China as well. The Chinese government is now calling on big tech...
Foreign Policymorns.ca

China passes law to counter foreign sanctions

China passed a law on Thursday to counter foreign sanctions, as it strives to resist U.S. and EU pressure over trade, technology, Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Individuals or entities involved in making or implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities could be put on an anti-sanctions list by a “relevant department” in the Chinese government.
ChinaAustralian News

Update: Xi urges all-out rescue work after central China's gas explosion

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out efforts to rescue the injured after a gas explosion in central China's Hubei Province on Sunday morning. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, asked...
Indiathehornnews.com

Report: China’s growing “social media” army

China’s ruling Communist Party has opened a new front in its long, ambitious war to shape global public opinion: Western social media. Liu Xiaoming, who recently stepped down as China’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, is one of the party’s most successful foot soldiers on this evolving online battlefield. He joined Twitter in October 2019, as scores of Chinese diplomats surged onto Twitter and Facebook, which are both banned in China.
Chinabostonstar.com

China's three child policy not enough effective

Beijing [China], June 15 (ANI): China's recently-announced three-child policy will not help the country to drastically raise the birthrate, said a top Chinese economist, adding that the country will struggle to raise the retirement age by more than a couple of years by 2025. According to the South China Morning...
Relationshipslowyinstitute.org

Beijing wants more children, but only a certain kind

On 1 June, I woke up to the news that the Chinese government had announced that it will allow all couples in the country to have three children, an increase from two. I joked to myself, “Finally, I’m legal!”. I was born illegally as the third child of my family....
Public Safetywcn247.com

Investigation begun into China gas explosion; toll now 25

BEIJING (AP) — An investigation has begun into the cause of a gas line explosion at a market in central China where the death toll has risen to 25. Rescuers climbed over smashed bricks and slabs of concrete to find victims after the blast in Hubei province as residents were buying breakfast and vegetables. Officials announced the higher death toll and the formation of an investigation team at a news conference. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a thorough investigation to create a “good atmosphere” for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party on July 1. The blast appeared similar to one in 2013 in a northeastern port when underground pipes ripped open following a leak.
Indiaweeklyblitz.net

Bangladesh needs to further strengthen relations with China

Bangladesh has already surprised the world by emerging as the paragon of socio-economic prosperity and we definitely need to maintain the trend of such tremendous progress. For Bangladesh, the vital point at this moment is to adopt and apply smart diplomacy, which will only uphold our national interest. We do not have any reason to unnecessarily meddle into issues that neither will benefit us nor will make us important to the international community. We need to abandon the decade-old wrong practice of mixing emotion in our diplomatic approach. We need to identify our own interests above anything else and should not put ourselves into unwarranted jeopardy by taking foolish steps.