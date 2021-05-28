My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields says a butcher chased his sister with a cleaver during an epic live performance of You Made Me Realise

If you’re on the lookout for a feel-good summer anthem that will definitely brighten your day, then have a listen to the latest release from James Hersey with ‘Closer’ featuring renowned Producer duo Chromeo. James has rapidly matured into a global sensation since the start of his career, garnering hundreds of millions of streams globally led by his previous hits like ‘Miss You’, which amassed over 140M plays joined by ‘Coming Over’, which was the launch point of his international career. Chart-topping dance heavyweights including the likes of Filous, Kygo, and Dillon Francis each brought out their own rework of the original and they received massive amounts of attention with each global smash hit. Chromeo on the other hand consists of the heavily talented Canadian electro-funk duo who have taken the electronic dance music industry by storm with 1.4M monthly listeners and a reputation for the production of high-quality and innovative releases.