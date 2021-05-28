Cancel
CNN Guest: Police Are Like ‘Weeds’ You Have to ‘Kill’ or they will take over your yard

By Law Officer
lawofficer.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare and speak up for justice, law & order... On Tuesday, CNN host John King marked the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death with a panel of guests that included LaTosha Brown of Black Votes Matter. She alleged that policing is premised on “state-sanctioned violence” with officers longing for the ability to “inflict more pain” and “put more” racial minorities “in jail” and thus must be treated like weeds that have to be killed in order for a yard to grow.

www.lawofficer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Weeds#Defund The Police#Fruit#Racial Injustice#Cnn#Black Votes Matter#Newsbusters
