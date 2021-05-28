A tube of paint and a canvas helped one woman find balance with bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder is characterized by significant shifts in mood, energy, concentration, and impacts on daily life. Bipolar I disorder is specifically defined by manic episodes, which many people know but may not know their specifics. This lack of misunderstanding can lead to unfair stigmas or assumptions about those that experience mania. By breaking down the manic episodes, we can decrease this stigma, and more individuals can get the help they need regarding their condition. Here is an in-depth look at manic episodes of bipolar I disorder.