The secret Jewish commandos who helped win WWII

It was just 73 years ago today, June 24, 1948, when Uncle Joe Stalin, the all-knowing and more than 100% percent of the vote winning leader of the Soviet Union, began fearing that people in Germany and Eastern Europe were becoming disillusioned with the glories that were offered by the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic. He had every right to fear this. After the end of the Great Patriotic War, what the Russians still today call World War II, Germany was split amongst the four main allies, England, France, the Soviets, and America. Despite what some “overly educated” people might think, not many East Germans wanted to live under what the Great Winston Churchill would dub as the “Iron Curtain”, after all, Communism tends to suck, if you have anything to suck on at all. Inside the Eastern Soviet controlled sector of Germany was Berlin, which at the time was also split four ways like the whole of Germany.