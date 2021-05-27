Committee Leaders Request GAO Review of Cybersecurity Risks at NASA

Cancel
Today, Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX), along with Ranking Member Frank Lucas (R-OK), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics Don Beyer (D-VA), and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics Brian Babin (R-TX) sent a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro requesting the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) conduct a review of the cybersecurity risks to the sensitive data associated with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) major projects and spaceflight operations.

