Agriculture

Saint of farmers gets special help from above

 29 days ago

Saint ISADORE (San Ysidro de Labrador) ca. 1070-1130 A.D. The Patron Saint of Farmers, Isadore, felt the envy of his fellow workers, showing up late to work most days. The other workers reported his behavior and the owner followed the pious farmer one morning, only to find him drawn to the music of the local chapel, kneeling in prayer for hours at a time.

