Financial Reports

NexPoint Hospitality Trust Announces Recovering First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

By NexPoint Hospitality Trust
Moore News
 28 days ago

DALLAS and TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust, ("NHT"1), (TSX-V: NHT.U) announced today the release of NHT's financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2021:. For the three months...

www.moorenews.com
Marketsaustinnews.net

XS Financial Announces Investor Zoom Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, will be hosting an investor Zoom conference on Tuesday June 29, 2021 at 10:00 am PST.
Financial Reports
TheStreet

Reminder: Centene Corporation's 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (CNC) - Get Report today issued a reminder that it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results at approximately 6 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and host a conference call afterwards at approximately 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to review the results. Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Drew Asher, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Centene Corporation will host the call.
Financial Reports
TheStreet

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL HOST SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

FREEHOLD, NJ, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) - Get Report, a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Financial Reports

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.280-2.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.
BusinessCision

Lucara Diamond Corp. Announces C$38 Million Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - (LUC – TSX, LUC – BSE, LUC – Nasdaq Stockholm) Lucara Diamond Corp. (“Lucara” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 29,400,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of C$0.75 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$22 million (the “Public Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Public Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Public Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about July 15, 2021 and is subject to Lucara receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.
Business
TheStreet

AngioDynamics To Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results And Host Investor & Technology Day On July 13, 2021

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) - Get Report, a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 before the market open on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The Company's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results.
Real EstateBusiness Insider

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual and Special Unitholders Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/. TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce the voting results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting") which was held earlier today. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.
Financial Reports

Synovus to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 20th

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will announce second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. An earnings press release will be published prior to the earnings conference call, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast and slides will be available with the press release and...
Financial Reports

Winnebago Industries Announces 3rd Quarter Results

Winnebago Industries, Incorporated today reported financial results for the Company’s third quarter of Fiscal 2021. Revenues for the Fiscal 2021 third quarter ended May 29, 2021, were $960.7 million, an increase of 138.7% compared to $402.5 million for the Fiscal 2020 period, and a sequential increase of 14.4% over the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Gross profit was $169.6 million, an increase of 429.6% compared to $32.0 million for the Fiscal 2020 period, and an increase of 8.3% on a sequential basis, driven primarily by increased revenues as a result of the pandemic-driven shutdown of operations for a six week period in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020. Gross profit margin increased 970 basis points year-over-year, driven primarily by operating leverage, pricing, including lower discounts and allowances, and favorable segment mix. Operating income was $102.4 million for the quarter compared to a loss of $(8.2) million in the third fiscal quarter of last year and increased 2.5% sequentially. Fiscal 2021 third quarter net income was $71.3 million compared to a net loss of $(12.4) million in the prior year fiscal quarter, and net income of $69.1 million in the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Reported earnings per diluted share was $2.05, compared to a net loss per diluted share of $(0.37) in the same period last year, and earnings per diluted share of $2.04 in the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Consolidated adjusted earnings per diluted share was $2.16 for the Fiscal 2021 third quarter compared to adjusted loss per diluted share of $(0.26) in the same period last year, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.12 for the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $109.8 million for the quarter, compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 and $108.0 million in the Fiscal 2021 second quarter.
Stocks

First Internet Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.
Financial Reports
MyChesCo

Trinseo Announces Quarterly Dividend

BERWYN, PA — Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share. The dividend will be a cash distribution payable on July 22, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 8, 2021.
Financial Reports
TheStreet

Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter And Year-to-Date 2021 Earnings Release Schedule

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust") (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced it will release its second quarter and year-to-date 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19, 2021 and host a conference call on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (CDT). Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial 877-363-5049 and enter Conference ID #8765066 or a simultaneous audio-only web cast may be accessed via the Company's web site at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link. An accompanying slide presentation for those participating in the call or listening via web cast will be available on the Company's web site at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link.
Financial Reports

Byrna Technologies Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call for Wednesday, June 30th

ANDOVER, Mass., June 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or the "Company") today announced that it will issue its financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2021 on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, before the financial markets open. Management will conduct a conference call that day at 9:00 am ET to review these results.
Financial Reports

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Reports Recent Business Highlights and Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANEB) ("Anebulo" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel solutions for people suffering from cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction, today reportedrecentbusiness highlights and announced financial results for the fiscal year 2021 third quarter, ended March 31, 2021. Business highlights for the...