NexPoint Hospitality Trust Announces Recovering First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Winnebago Industries, Incorporated today reported financial results for the Company’s third quarter of Fiscal 2021. Revenues for the Fiscal 2021 third quarter ended May 29, 2021, were $960.7 million, an increase of 138.7% compared to $402.5 million for the Fiscal 2020 period, and a sequential increase of 14.4% over the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Gross profit was $169.6 million, an increase of 429.6% compared to $32.0 million for the Fiscal 2020 period, and an increase of 8.3% on a sequential basis, driven primarily by increased revenues as a result of the pandemic-driven shutdown of operations for a six week period in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020. Gross profit margin increased 970 basis points year-over-year, driven primarily by operating leverage, pricing, including lower discounts and allowances, and favorable segment mix. Operating income was $102.4 million for the quarter compared to a loss of $(8.2) million in the third fiscal quarter of last year and increased 2.5% sequentially. Fiscal 2021 third quarter net income was $71.3 million compared to a net loss of $(12.4) million in the prior year fiscal quarter, and net income of $69.1 million in the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Reported earnings per diluted share was $2.05, compared to a net loss per diluted share of $(0.37) in the same period last year, and earnings per diluted share of $2.04 in the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Consolidated adjusted earnings per diluted share was $2.16 for the Fiscal 2021 third quarter compared to adjusted loss per diluted share of $(0.26) in the same period last year, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.12 for the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $109.8 million for the quarter, compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 and $108.0 million in the Fiscal 2021 second quarter.