Learning from the Best Out West: Area VII Adult Riders Camp

By Erin Tomson
Eventing Nation
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most of us in the Pacific Northwest, our Eventing season is just beginning to gear up. Just a week after our season opener at Spokane Sport Horse Farm, Area VII Adult Riders returned to the beautiful facility in Spokane, WA for camp. It was dubbed “COVID Chaos Camp” because, after a year off from most of our events and regular activities, everyone was equally excited and prepared for the unexpected! The fabulous organizers brought together 56 campers, 12 staff people (who also rode), and four top notch instructors for three days of riding, learning, comradery, and a few shenanigans.

