Portage Avenue to Close Tuesday, June 1

South Bend, Indiana
 18 days ago

Beginning Tuesday, June 1, Portage Avenue from California Avenue to Rex Street will be closed to install water services. The anticipated reopening date will be Monday, June 14, weather permitting.

Detour routes will be in place 24 hours a day until work is complete. Southbound traffic on Portage Avenue will detour south on Cottage Grove Avenue, then east on Van Buren Street before rejoining Portage. Northbound traffic will detour north on Leland Avenue, then west on California Avenue to Portage Avenue.

###

South Bend is a city in, and the county seat of, St. Joseph County, Indiana, It is the fourth-largest city in Indiana, and is the economic and cultural hub of northern Indiana.

#Leland#Water Services#Portage Avenue
