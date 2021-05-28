COVID sidelined Beach band Berries’ last album. Their new EP makes up for lost time.
NORFOLK — Separated by 71 minutes of psych-rock and a year of pandemic, the songs that bookend the Berries’ last album and their latest EP tell a story. “Starry-Eyed” is the first track on the Virginia Beach band’s 2020 album, “Soliloquy Road.” Over a sprawling seven and a half minutes, the music takes the listener on a trippy journey from calm melodies through plucky, steadfast synths — think half “Stranger Things,” half “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” when Wonka takes his captives through a terrifying tunnel.www.dailypress.com