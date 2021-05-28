COVID sidelined Beach band Berries’ last album. Their new EP makes up for lost time.

Amidst the long overdue return to an active and vibrant local arts scene, comes the reemergence of serious jazz shows that are delighting both enthusiasts and casual fans alike. Earlier this month, we were treated to an outstanding performance by trumpeter Wynton Marsalis with the JLCO septet at the Sandler Center. The May 1st concerts were both sold-out, and featured interesting, new compositions by the legendary jazz composer and educator. And by the time this article publishes, the Jae Sinnett Trio will be performing their mid-month show at downtown Norfolk’s new outdoor venue, Bank Street Stage.