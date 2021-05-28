What is it?

My friend on Key Largo painted this and gave it to me. I’m embarrassed to say I don’t know what it is. Could I get a little help?. Its hard to say for sure because I'm not sure if this is supposed to be a Florida/Caribbean species or maybe an Indo or pacific one. Its certainly a damsel fish and if I had to say its most similar to a long fin damselfish juvenile (stegastes diencaeus). But like I said may be closer to an Indo or pacific species if that's what he was going for.