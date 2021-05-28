Cancel
Key Largo, FL

What is it?

By striperphil
floridasportsman.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy friend on Key Largo painted this and gave it to me. I’m embarrassed to say I don’t know what it is. Could I get a little help?. Its hard to say for sure because I'm not sure if this is supposed to be a Florida/Caribbean species or maybe an Indo or pacific one. Its certainly a damsel fish and if I had to say its most similar to a long fin damselfish juvenile (stegastes diencaeus). But like I said may be closer to an Indo or pacific species if that's what he was going for.

forums.floridasportsman.com
Key Largo, FL
Florida Entertainment
#What Is It#Fish
