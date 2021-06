The street food, night market, and affordable luxury could receive the subsequent spots, but the vibrant nightlife is still the most alluring feature of Bangkok. And this fact is not concealed from the world as well; Bangkok gets almost the same annual visitors like the city of London, which is a big deal for a city from the third world country. While there is a global impression of naughtiness with the nightlife of Bangkok, we are just sticking with the clubbing. The nightclubs in Bangkok are usually more welcoming than we have seen in most places. Their house rules are loose, DJs plays by your request, and in fact, the entry is also free at most clubs. It’s not very easy to discover such kind-hearted locations in other countries. So if you’re also coming to experience this wonderful clubbing, pay attention to the following paragraphs as we list the names of the best nightclubs in Bangkok, Thailand.