Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Accounts Payable Innovation Company Stampli Raises $50 Million

pulse2.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStampli, an AI-driven accounts payable automation company, announced recently that it raised $50 million in Series C funding. These are the details. Stampli — an AI-driven accounts payable automation company — announced recently that it raised $50 million in Series C funding for their platform, which helps CFOs and controllers close the disconnect between accounts payables and the broader organization. Insight Partners led the funding round with participation from SignalFire and Nextworld Capital, joining UpWest, Hillsven, Bloomberg and Naver Corp to bring Stampli total funding raised to over $87 million.

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accounts Payable#Innovation#Productivity#Insight Partners#Signalfire#Nextworld Capital#Upwest#Bloomberg#Naver Corp#The Stampli Ap Automation#Ap#Frictionless#Digital Economy#Saas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Softwarepriceofbusiness.com

How Beneficial is Accounts Payable Automation Software for a Business?

To gain an edge over potential competitors and flourish in a highly competitive market, every reputable business organization nowadays employs advanced tools and technology. Indeed, manually carrying out the accounts payable process is a time-consuming affair. And, it significantly affects the productivity of employees who are a part of the accounting and finance department of a company.
Marketssiliconangle.com

Blockchain analytics startup Chainalysis raises $100M on $4.2B valuation

Blockchain analysis startup Chainalysis Inc. said today that it has raised $100 million in new funding to execute its vision as the blockchain data platform for cryptocurrency, including increasing its headcount. Coatue led the Series E round. Other investors included Benchmark, Accel, Addition, Dragoneer, Durable Capital Partners, 9Yards Capital, Altimeter,...
Video GamesCoinTelegraph

PolkaWar, an innovative DeFi and NFT gaming platform, raises $1.4M

PolkaWar, an innovative nonfungible token gaming platform, announced a fundraising round of $1.4 million from leading blockchain funds including PolkaBridge, ChinaPolka, BMW Capital, QuiverX, Yellow Road, DAOStarter, co-founder of Labs, Oddiyana Ventures, key opinion leaders from CasperLabs and other influencers. The announcement was made after PolkaWar’s strategic and private sale round ended in mid-June.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Crypto Companies Innovate to Serve Their Users Better

The quest to leverage the crypto and DeFi boom means crypto companies must constantly be innovative to serve their users. If company “A” doesn’t do it, there is every certainty that company “B” will fill in that gap. TrustToken, Phemex, and Kryll are among the many crypto companies constantly innovating and launching new features on their platform. In this article, we shall look at some of the ways these companies are evolving in order to meet the demands of their users, and serve them better.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Francisco Partners Sells Plex Systems To Rockwell Automation For $2.22 Billion

Francisco Partners, a global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Plex Systems, the leading cloud-native smart manufacturing software platform, to Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) - Get Report for $2.22 billion in cash. Plex's software solutions help manufacturers...
Businesssecuritybrief.asia

Illumio closes $225m funding round, drives zero trust security

Illumio has closed its $225 million Series F funding round to reach a $2.75 billion valuation. The round was led by Thoma Bravo and is also supported by Franklin Templeton, funds managed by Hamilton Lane, and Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl Capital. Illumio CEO and co-founder Andrew Rubin...
Marketsbolnews.com

Current account posts $153 million surplus in 11 months

KARACHI: The current account of the country posted a surplus of $153 million during the 11 months (July-May) of the current fiscal year, compared with a deficit of $4.33 billion in the corresponding months of the last fiscal year, according to official data released by the central bank on Friday.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

How A Cannabis Company Raised Millions Thanks To One Industry Event

Raising money is never easy. And funding a cannabis company, which cannot rely on traditional financing options like banks or small business loans, is even harder. Fortunately, alternative financing methods exist and some are particularly effective. This is the story of how a company raised more than $12 million thanks...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Accenture Ventures Invests in Imburse, a Cloud enabled Payments as a Service Platform for Simplifying Global Digital Transactions

(NYSE: ACN) has reportedly made an investment, via Accenture Ventures, into Imburse, a Cloud-powered, payments-as-a-service enterprise platform that aims to simplify the way businesses gain access to the international payments ecosystem. Established in Zurich, Switzerland in 2018, Imburse works cooperatively with various insurers, banking institutions and other large firms to...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
dot.LA

GOAT Raises $195 Million

GOAT, an online marketplace for sneakerheads, has raised $195 million in a late-stage funding round, more than doubling its valuation to $3.7 billion, the company announced Thursday. In September, the Los Angeles-based startup was valued at $1.8 billion following its Series E round when it raised $100 million. The new...
Green Bay, WIpetsplusmag.com

Carnivore Meat Company Announces New Accounting Specialist

(PRESS RELEASE) GREEN BAY, WI – Carnivore Meat Company announces Lori Villarreal has joined the team as the new accounting specialist, to help keep up with the company’s explosive growth. Villarreal’s previous job roles provided her with extensive accounting experience including payroll, billing, account reconciliation and month-end procedures. In the...
BusinessVentureBeat

Deduce raises $10M to protect accounts from takeover

Deduce, a startup leveraging algorithms to fight account takeover fraud, today announced that it closed a $10 million series A led by Foundry Group with participation from True Ventures. The New York-based company says that the round, which brings Deduce’s total raised to date to over $17 million, will support the launch of the company’s latest product, Deduce Insights, a platform that acts as “cybersecurity radar” to give early warning of fraudulent behavior.
Economyehotelier.com

Worldline partners with Cendyn to enhance online payment

Worldline, the European market leader in payment and transactional services, announced its collaboration with Cendyn, a leading innovator in CRM, sales, and revenue strategy in the hospitality industry. Thanks to this partnership, hotels can now include secure e-payment solutions in any automated guest communication based on the seamless integration of...
Economysiliconangle.com

Tonkean, a business process automation startup aiming to build on RPA, lands $50M round

Yet more investor capital is pouring into the business automation market as startup Tonkean Inc.today announced a $50 million round of funding today. The Series B round was led by Accel and saw participation from Lightspeed Ventures, which led Tonkean’s $24 million Series A round in April 2020. Individual investors, including Atlassian Plc co-CEO Scott Farquhar, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and a number of executives from UiPath Inc., also participated in the round.