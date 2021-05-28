Accounts Payable Innovation Company Stampli Raises $50 Million

The quest to leverage the crypto and DeFi boom means crypto companies must constantly be innovative to serve their users. If company “A” doesn’t do it, there is every certainty that company “B” will fill in that gap. TrustToken, Phemex, and Kryll are among the many crypto companies constantly innovating and launching new features on their platform. In this article, we shall look at some of the ways these companies are evolving in order to meet the demands of their users, and serve them better.