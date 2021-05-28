Accounts Payable Innovation Company Stampli Raises $50 Million
Stampli, an AI-driven accounts payable automation company, announced recently that it raised $50 million in Series C funding for their platform, which helps CFOs and controllers close the disconnect between accounts payables and the broader organization. Insight Partners led the funding round with participation from SignalFire and Nextworld Capital, joining UpWest, Hillsven, Bloomberg and Naver Corp to bring Stampli total funding raised to over $87 million.