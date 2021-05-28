Cancel
Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde Moon 300th Anniversary in 41mm cases

By Rebecca Doulton
Monochrome Watches
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s anniversary time at Jaquet Droz again, this one coinciding with the 300th anniversary of the birth of the legendary watchmaker Pierre Jaquet-Droz. Born on 28th July 1721 on a small farm in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Jaquet-Droz’s talent and formidable creativity led to the production of clocks animated with music and automata to the delight of royal patrons around the world. Acquired by Swatch Group in 2000, one of the insignia collections of Jaquet Droz today is the elegant Grande Seconde. Inspired by a 1785 pocket watch, the signature of the Grande Seconde is the graceful figure-eight design on the dial with a smaller sub-dial for hours and minutes at noon intersected by a larger sub-dial for the seconds below. To celebrate the founder’s 300th anniversary, Jaquet Droz introduces two exclusive editions of the Grande Seconde Moon: one in keeping with the traditional watchmaking spirit of the Maison with a Grande Feu enamel dial, the second a more contemporary and darker vision of the Grande Seconde Moon. The other novelty is that both pieces are now offered in a new 41mm case size, complementing the existing 39 and 43mm models in collection.

