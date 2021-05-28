Pocketnet (PKOIN) releases blockchain video and live crypto challenge

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Cryptocurrencies are spreading like fire all across the globe, and to store their transactions; there is a requirement of something technology-driven. You need to be well aware that cryptocurrency transactions are stored on Blockchain technology but have you ever wondered what the most prominent reasons behind it are. If you are a bitcoin trader and still not aware of the benefits of Blockchain technology, there is a massive gap in your knowledge about cryptocurrencies. You need to be well-versed in all the aspects so that you can know about the main benefits of using Blockchain technology to store transactions of cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and bitcoin on Blockchain technology.