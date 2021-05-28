Pocketnet (PKOIN) releases blockchain video and live crypto challenge
Pocketcoin (PKOIN) is a proof-of-stake token that allows authors to earn crypto for their content and protects them from arbitrary censorship through community moderation. Blockchain tracks reputation, and high-reputation users moderate the platform. PKOIN is for decentralized advertising, boosting posts, buying unique fonts and themes in Pocketnet, as well as auctioning off NFT-scarce tokens in upcoming releases. Pocketnet is a network of fully decentralized equal nodes run by users, with hundreds of nodes around the world already in operation.cointelegraph.com