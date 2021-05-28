Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Pocketnet (PKOIN) releases blockchain video and live crypto challenge

CoinTelegraph
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePocketcoin (PKOIN) is a proof-of-stake token that allows authors to earn crypto for their content and protects them from arbitrary censorship through community moderation. Blockchain tracks reputation, and high-reputation users moderate the platform. PKOIN is for decentralized advertising, boosting posts, buying unique fonts and themes in Pocketnet, as well as auctioning off NFT-scarce tokens in upcoming releases. Pocketnet is a network of fully decentralized equal nodes run by users, with hundreds of nodes around the world already in operation.

cointelegraph.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchains#Video Creators#Censorship#Pkoin#Decentralization#Nft Scarce#Big Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Computers
News Break
Youtube
Related
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

The Hacker Mind Podcast: Hacking APIs

APIs are vital in our mobile digital world, but the consequences of API security flaws have yet to be seen. So how hard is it to hack APIs? Not very hard. In this episode, Jason Kent from Cequence Security talks about his experience hacking a garage door opener API, the tools he uses such as Burp, ZAP, and APK tool, and why we need to be paying more attention to the OWASP API Security Top 10.
Commodities & Futureprogramminginsider.com

Blockchain Technology and its Benefits in the Cryptocurrency World

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Cryptocurrencies are spreading like fire all across the globe, and to store their transactions; there is a requirement of something technology-driven. You need to be well aware that cryptocurrency transactions are stored on Blockchain technology but have you ever wondered what the most prominent reasons behind it are. If you are a bitcoin trader and still not aware of the benefits of Blockchain technology, there is a massive gap in your knowledge about cryptocurrencies. You need to be well-versed in all the aspects so that you can know about the main benefits of using Blockchain technology to store transactions of cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and bitcoin on Blockchain technology.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Bitcoin vs Ethereum smart contracts

This post originally appeared on Medium as part of a two-part series on Bitcoin smart contracts vs Ethereum smart contracts, and we republished with permission from Xiaohui Liu. Smartphone vs pocket calculator. We compare two smart contract blockchains, Bitcoin and Ethereum, side by side. We find Bitcoin offers superior performance,...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Optech #153: Locking In Taproot

The Bitcoin Optech newsletter provides readers with a top-level summary of the most important technical news happening in Bitcoin, along with resources that help them learn more. To help our readers stay up-to-date with Bitcoin, we're republishing the latest issue of this newsletter below. Remember to subscribe to receive this content straight to your inbox.
Computersgithub.blog

GitHub Desktop 2.9 includes squashing, reordering, amending, and more!

In GitHub Desktop 2.7, we released cherry-picking and introduced drag and drop, and in GitHub Desktop 2.8 we made several improvements to diffs. We’re continuing that momentum and expanding drag and drop to allow you to squash and reorder commits in your history, amend previous commits, start new branches from earlier commits, and more. There’s more of Git now in GitHub Desktop, allowing you to focus on what matters.
Economycryptoslate.com

Introducing Dtravel, a blockchain-based Airbnb rival

Former executives from Airbnb, Expedia, and other global technology companies have joined forces with Binance-backed Travala.com to launch Dtravel, a new decentralized platform for the home-sharing economy that facilitating short and long-term stays payable with crypto and traditional payment methods. Dtravel is backed by a $5 million seed fundraising round...
Marketscryptonews.com

CoinJoy Use Technology to Provide Comfortable Crypto World Immerse

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. CoinJoy — is a contemporary and convenient crypto news aggregator that collects all the relevant information about cryptocurrencies and blockchain from hand-picked trusted sources and presents it to the users in easy-to-navigate and comfortable-to-digest way. It is achieved through the numerous useful features:
Technologycoinspeaker.com

The Decentralized Multi-chain Wallet; Calluna Wallet Officially Launched

The much anticipated Calluna decentralized multi-chain wallet is officially launched, providing a simple, easy-to-use and powerful decentralized multi-chain wallet application for the blockchain community. This allows the blockchain community to get the highest level of privacy and reliability guarantee in the process of sending, receiving or storing digital assets. From cryptocurrency exchange, trading, mining, everything is a complete one-stop application that allows you to gain profits, making it the best innovation in the digital world today.
Businessthepaypers.com

InMobi-owned Glance buys social commerce startup Shop101

Content discovery platform Glance has announced acquiring India-based full stack ecommerce platform Shop101 in an undisclosed value through a combination of cash and equity. According to a statement made by the company, with Shop101, Glance and Roposo will have access to a ecommerce technology platform, supply chain infrastructure and the talent base required to build an influencer-driven commerce platform. This will also reportedly benefit Shop101’s suppliers who can leverage Glance’s 125 million+ daily active users to grow their businesses.
Softwareu.today

Alonzoblue 2.0, the New Version of the Cardano Node Is Out Now

Cardano team released a brand new version of the AlonzoBlue 2.0 node to the testnet, which marks another milestone completed for the Alonzo platform launch. Research & development company InputOutputHK, playing a leading role in the development of the Cardano blockchain platform, reported about releasing a brand new version of the AlonzoBlue 2.0 node to the testnet.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

The Essential Guide to Proof of Work (PoW) in Blockchain

The blockchain is commonly perceived through the prism of Bitcoin’s Nakamoto Consensus. But to know what is Proof of Work, it is essential to look closely into the sustainable PoW implementation. Proof of Work (commonly abbreviated to PoW) is a consensus algorithm used for preventing the 51% attack or double-spends....
Softwarejaxenter.com

Enhance your secrets management strategy with Puppet + HashiCorp Vault

Securing sensitive data (called “secrets”) — such as passwords, machine credentials, and API keys — is not always simple to manage manually, especially at an enterprise scale. This article explores the importance of secrets management, and how Puppet and HashiCorp Vault adds an extra layer of protection as you continue to build out your cybersecurity strategy.
Computersurgentcomm.com

Open-source tools for the IoT ecosystem

The open source landscape is chock-full of talented developers creating powerful tools. These tools are often more than just barebones applications; they can be fully featured business technology solutions. Open source projects area jumping-off point for new Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure or features, as well as a long-term solution...
Marketscybersecdn.com

The Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin & Blockchain Blueprint For Beginners (4 in 1): Everything You Need To Understand Crypto& Altcoins, Complete Crypto Investing Guide+ Day Trading Strategies

Discover EVERYTHING You Need To Know About The World Of Bitcoin & Blockchains, How You Can Make HUGE Long-Term Profits By Becoming A Crypto Investor & How To Make A Living In Crypto With Trading!. Inside you’ll find 3 topics covered, so as an ‘average Joe’ you can truly understand...
Currenciescybersecdn.com

Bitcoin Blockchain: Protocol for Micropayments (English Edition)

Learning Bitcoin SV: The Original Bitcoin & Global Public Blockchain for Enterprise. ● Get familiar with the working of the Bitcoin network, protocol, transactions, Smart contracts and the incentive models of Bitcoin. ● Learn advanced concepts such as Metanet and Tokenized protocol. ● Work with tools and utilities to build...
TechnologyTechCrunch

Google will let enterprises store their Google Workspace encryption keys

Google Workspace, the company’s enterprise offering that includes Google Docs, Slides and Sheets, is adding client-side encryption so that a company’s data will be indecipherable to Google. Companies using Google Workspace can store their encryption keys with one of four partners for now: Flowcrypt, Futurex, Thales, or Virtru, which are...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Crypto Be Coming to Your 401(k)?

It's hard to look at the news these days without reading something about cryptocurrency. Many investors are putting money into cryptocurrency in an effort to join the ranks of those who have gotten rich by trading in digital coins. And soon, you might have the option to invest in cryptocurrency not just for the near term, but for your retirement.