Cryptography Lifecycle Management Company Cryptosense Raises $4.8 Million

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptosense, a cryptography lifecycle management platform, announced recently that they have raised $4.8 million. These are the details. Cryptosense — a cryptography lifecycle management platform — recently announced a $4.8 million funding round led by Amadeus Capital Partners with participation from BGV and Elaia Partners. And organizations that use Cryptosense to secure their cryptography include 1 of the 2 largest global software companies, 2 of the 3 largest credit card providers, and multiple global government agencies. And the funds will be used to hire senior-level staff across the product and engineering teams, develop the company’s partner program, and further expand the company’s operations across the U.S.

