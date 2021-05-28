OSAT Stock Price: Over 50% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: FTVIU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, for gross proceeds to the Company of $220,000,000. The Company's units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FTVIU" and will begin trading on June 24, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-fourth of one warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "FTVI" and "FTVIW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about June 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.