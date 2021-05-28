OSAT Stock Price: Over 50% Increase Pre-Market Explanation
The stock price of Orbsat Corp (OTCQB:OSAT) increased by over 50% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Orbsat Corp (OTCQB:OSAT) – a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology – increased by over 50% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 2.88 million units at a price to the public of $5 per unit Each unit to be issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.pulse2.com