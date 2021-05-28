Electric Motor Developer Company Infinitum Electric Raises $40 Million
Infinitum Electric, the creator of the breakthrough air-core motor, announced recently that they have raised a $40 million Series C funding round. These are the details. Infinitum Electric — the creator of the breakthrough air-core motor — announced recently that they have raised $40 million in Series C funding to scale production of its ultra-high-efficiency lightweight motors. The funding round will be used to expand the production of the company’s IEs Series motors for commercial and industrial applications and complete the development of its IEm Series motors for the rapidly growing electric vehicle market.pulse2.com