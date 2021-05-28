Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Electric Motor Developer Company Infinitum Electric Raises $40 Million

pulse2.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfinitum Electric, the creator of the breakthrough air-core motor, announced recently that they have raised a $40 million Series C funding round. These are the details. Infinitum Electric — the creator of the breakthrough air-core motor — announced recently that they have raised $40 million in Series C funding to scale production of its ultra-high-efficiency lightweight motors. The funding round will be used to expand the production of the company’s IEs Series motors for commercial and industrial applications and complete the development of its IEm Series motors for the rapidly growing electric vehicle market.

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Motors#Electric Vehicle#The Motor#Energy Companies#Ies Series#Ajax Strategies#Infinitum Electric#Social And Governance#Rockwell Automation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Businessconceptcarz.com

Local Motors and Protean Electric Extend Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of Olli Electric Autonomous Vehicles

Local Motors, a leader in the design, manufacturing, and deployment of autonomous vehicles, and Protean Electric, the world leader of in-wheel motor technology for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and future transport solutions, have expanded their long-standing partnership, inking a further three-year deal valued at $7.3 million. Under this significant new order, Protean Electric will deliver thousands of its ProteanDrive in-wheel motors (IWMs) to power Local Motors' Olli 2.0 electric autonomous shuttles, accelerating the rollout of the state-of-the-art vehicles around the world.
Businesskelo.com

Rockwell Automation to buy Plex Systems for $2.22 billion

(Reuters) – Rockwell Automation said on Friday it would buy business software maker Plex Systems for $2.22 billion in cash, as the U.S. industrial automation equipment maker looks to boost its revenue from cloud offerings. An increasing number of organizations have been automating their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and...
Business3DPrint.com

Local Motors Places $7.3M Order for Protean Electric Motors

In a three-year contract with British electric motor manufacturer Protean Electric, Local Motors has agreed to order thousands of Protean’s in-wheel drive motors, a deal valued at $7.3 million. These systems will be installed on Local Motors’ Olli 2.0 autonomous shuttles, which are 80 percent 3D printed. Though the original...
Marketserxnews.com

Electric AC Motors Market 2021 | Current and Future Trends with ABB, Baldor Electric, Toshiba, Siemens

The Global Electric AC Motors market exhibits comprehensive information that is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists during the decade 2015-2026. On the basis of historical data, Electric AC Motors market report provides key segments and their sub-segments, revenue and demand & supply data. Considering technological breakthroughs of the market Electric AC Motors industry is likely to appear as a commendable platform for emerging Electric AC Motors market investors.
Businesstrucks.com

Is Electric Truck Startup Lordstown Motors a Good Investment?

While there are encouraging developments at electric pickup truck startup Lordstown Motors, Wall Street is still flying the caution flag for the stock. Morgan Stanley Research analyst Adam Jonas attended the company’s briefing this week and here is his assessment. The big theme is that Lordstown needs capital to ramp...
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Electric vehicle company Polestar to open Scottsdale showroom

PHOENIX– Swedish electric vehicle company Polestar announced Monday that Courtesy Automotive Group will receive its first franchise in Arizona. The showroom, which will open sometime this summer, will be located within Scottsdale Fashion Square across from Tesla’s retail space, officials said in a press release Monday. Customers are able to...
Marketsreportsgo.com

Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor Market Size, Detail Analysis for Business Development, Top Companies 2026

The business intelligence report on Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor market vests businesses and other stakeholders with the knowledge required to augment the revenue generation capabilities. It does so by formulating effective strategies for tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this domain. It also lays emphasis on key trends, driving forces, and expansion opportunities influencing the industry’s growth pattern.
BicyclesTechCrunch

Electric utility bike startup Ubco raises $10 million to fund its global expansion

Ubco’s hero product, the Ubco 2X2, is an all-wheel drive electric motorbike that looks like a dirt bike but rides like a moped. What began as a solution for farmers to get around pastures and farms easily, safely and quickly has expanded to include an urban version of the bike that caters to fleet enterprise customers, gig economy workers and city riders.
EconomyZDNet

Grab looks to drive electric vehicle adoption with Hyundai Motor

Grab says it has expanded an existing partnership with Hyundai Motor Group to drive the adoption of electric vehicles in Southeast Asia. Both companies will explore pilots to ease the use of such vehicles for Grab drivers and delivery partners, such as offering leasing programmes on a "battery-as-a-service" model. These...
Economyminernews.io

Rystad Energy Reports face development EV batteries delays starting in 2027 lithium mining capability lags, 9 million electric vehicles sold

Rystad Energy Reports face development EV batteries delays starting in 2027 lithium mining capability lags, 9 million electric vehicles sold The can face development EV batteries delays starting in 2027 lithium mining capability lags, 9 million electric vehicles sold in 2028 Although today’s lithium mining capability is sufficient to meet demand from the electric vehicle industry, electric vehicles’ rapid growth is expected to result in a significant lithium supply shortage by 2027. This disparity will widen with time, causing delays in the manufacture of millions of electric passenger vehicles, even as proposed new mining ventures ramp up capacity in the near future.
BusinessTechCrunch

Lordstown Motors reverses claims about ‘binding orders’ for electric pickup truck

Lordstown Motors interim CEO Angela Strand and President Rich Schmidt made a series of statements Tuesday at an Automotive Press Association event that drove up shares in the company, including that it has enough “binding orders” from customers to fund limited production of its electric pickup truck through May 2022. Those comments came just a day after an executive shakeup that included the resignation of the company’s CEO and CFO.
Carswhmi.com

Program Puts Millions Into Electric Vehicle-Charging Stations

A new $3 million program will help Michigan businesses switch their fleets to electric vehicles. The "PowerMIFleet" program from Consumers Energy will offer rebates of up to $50,000 each to companies that install EV charging stations. Brian Wheeler, Consumers Energy's media-relations manager, said any size operation can take part. "It...
BusinessHigh Performance Composites

Jaguar Land Rover to develop hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle prototype

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR, Coventry, U.K.) announced on June 15 that it is developing a prototype hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) based on the new Land Rover Defender, with testing scheduled to begin later this year. Material use is not stated, but composites may have a part to play in the vehicle’s development, which is further emphasized by company’s four-year Tuscana project announced in February to develop lightweight structures using carbon and glass fiber.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

General Motors bets big on electric, autonomous vehicles

The carmaker announced plans to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles. Included in the investment increase are plans to build two battery factories in the U.S. over the years, in addition to the Ultium cell plants currently being built in Tennessee and Ohio. “x,” General Motors Chair and CEO Mary...
Businessthenextmiami.com

Tesla To Miami Worldcenter? Developer Amends Bylaws To Allow Electric Car Dealers

An electric car dealer could be among the first retailers announced at Miami Worldcenter after the developer filed paperwork to allow it. Previously, all auto related establishments were banned at Worldcenter. Under the newly amended bylaws, auto-related commercial establishments are permitted. The amendment appears to have been done especially to...
Businessaithority.com

Exro Announces Strategic Development Agreement with Linamar for Electric Drive Solution to Advance Electric Vehicle Adoption

Exro Technologies Inc., a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, announced a strategic development agreement with Linamar Corporation (Linamar), a global powerhouse in automobile parts manufacturing, to develop an advanced electric drive solution for electric vehicles. Linamar is...
Economyphillipschevy.com

General Motors Announces Boost in Electric Vehicle Investment

Back in 2020, we were excited when General Motors announced that they would invest $20 billion in electric vehicle development. We’re even more excited now that GM has announced they’re upping that investment to $35 billion! Here at Phillips Chevrolet, we’ve already seen how great a General Motors EV can be, in the form of the Chevrolet Bolt EUV and EV and we can’t wait to see what’s next. “We are investing aggressively in a comprehensive and highly-integrated plan to make sure that GM leads in all aspects of the transformation to a more sustainable future,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “GM is targeting annual global EV sales of more than 1 million by 2025, and we are increasing our investment to scale faster because we see momentum building in the United States for electrification, along with customer demand for our product portfolio.” Phillips Chevrolet in Frankfort, Lansing, and Bradley has Illinois’ Largest Chevy Inventory, including several Bolts in stock now!
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Ford Motor acquires electric vehicle charging company

Ford Motor brought a charging station company, Electriphi, to expand its electric vehicle brand. Ford is gearing itself as an inclusive destination for EV goods and services. The F-150 and the F-150 Lightning Pro are two of Ford’s premium EV trucks. Ford Motor acquired Electriphi, an electric vehicle (EV) fleet...