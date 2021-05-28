Gaming Community Payments Platform Tiv Raises $3.5 Million
Tiv, a new payments platform dedicated to the gaming community, announced recently that it raised $3.5 million and launched out of stealth mode. Tiv — a new payments platform dedicated to the gaming community — announced recently that it launched out of stealth mode and raised a $3.5 million series seed round of funding led by 4490 Ventures. And additional participants in the round include Silverton Partners and multiple prolific angel investors. The funding represents the first institutional capital raised after self-funding the company since inception.pulse2.com