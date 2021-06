There have been dramatic gains in cryptocurrency prices across the board in the past year, even if you factor in the slump we've seen in recent months. Ripple's native token, XRP, is no different. On June 14, 2020, XRP was trading at around $0.191, according to CoinDesk data. At the time of this writing, it was worth $0.884 -- that's more than four times what it was a year ago.