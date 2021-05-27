Planning a Week in Japan? 10+ Places and Customs to Know Before You Go!

If you’re itching to travel, there are some things to think abut before you head out of town. There are things you can do before you hit the road, that will ultimately save you time, money, and maybe even some stress. First, take pictures of all your important documents. it’s always great to have a digital backup. this way if you end up losing something you’ll be able to scan or print out what you lost. it might even be a good idea to share them with your travel partner for even more backup! Use a digital device to keep track of your belongings! losing a suitcase can make or break a vacation! But, blue tooth trackers can be used like a key chain, for things like luggage, your keys, wallet, or anything else you wouldn’t want to lose. You also might want to consider investing in apple air-tags for devices. also, don’t only rely on a paper flight ticket. if you haven’t already, start taking advantage of digital boarding passes. this is simple and has been around for awhile. Some people like having their pass printed out but it’s easy to misplace a piece of paper, so have some sort of backup. Finally, be aware that there are a lot of scammers out there. They might be trying to take advantage of people who are from out of town. be cautious of deals that seem too go to be true. Cybercriminals often create fake online ads for destinations at unbelievable rates. you’ll want to proceed with caution.