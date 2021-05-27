Cancel
World

Planning a Week in Japan? 10+ Places and Customs to Know Before You Go!

By Co-authored by Lorenzo Garriga References
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week in Japan might just leave you eager to come back and explore all the things you missed. But isn't that the sign of a good holiday? Japan has enough sights to strain your schedule, but its ultra-fast trains do make it quite practical to see several cities in a short trip. You can fit in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka and get many of the top tourist highlights, take a more relaxed trip to one region, or customize your experience with one of Japan's further-flung nature destinations.

#Kyoto#Tokyo
