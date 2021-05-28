Fighting For A Part in Entertainment's Future

After last week’s Discovery and WarnerMedia news, one of the biggest questions is what happens next for everyone else?. The answer came quickly: Amazon bought MGM in a deal valued at $8.45 billion. Amazon’s intentions are to try and turn some of MGM’s most recognizable brands (Robocop, Rocky, etc) into better performing franchises. (How that affects James Bond is….complicated.) While critics, including some politicians, point to the acquisition as an example of Amazon having too much power — even if this merger doesn’t fall outside of antitrust practices — it’s a part of where entertainment is headed next. Consolidation comes for nearly everyone at some point.