Los Angeles, CA

Bravo star holds hands with boyfriend in L.A., more celeb PDA of 2021

By JM Stephens
msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas rounded up the best celebrity PDA moments of 2021, starting with this couple... Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas held hands after having dinner at Craig's in Los Angeles on May 25. Keep reading for more celebrity PDA this year…

www.msn.com
Entertainment
City
Local
California Entertainment
Person
Teresa Giudice
#Bravo#Pda#Pda
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
CelebritiesPosted by
Closer Weekly

Charlize Theron Enjoys Rare Dinner Outing to Celebrate Daughter Jackson’s 9th Birthday — Photos!

Charlize Theron‘s daughters are getting so big! The Mad Max: Fury Road star stepped out for a rare outing with her kids to celebrate Jackson‘s 9th birthday on June 15. Charlize, 45, was all smiles as she was spotted in Los Angeles during their family date on Tuesday evening. The Monster actress was joined by her children — 9-year-old Jackson and 5-year-old August — as they grabbed dinner to celebrate her youngster’s special day at the upscale Sushi Park restaurant in West Hollywood.
Brentwood, CAHollywood Life

Violet Affleck, 15, Looks So Tall On Ice Cream Date With Dad Ben Amid His Reunion With J.Lo — See Pics

Ben Affleck sweetly snuggled his oldest daughter Violet as they enjoyed some cool treats from Sweet Rose Creamery in Brentwood on May 23. Violet Affleck, 15, is looking so grown up! The teenager was out with dad Ben Affleck, 48, for an ice cream date in Brentwood, California on Saturday, May 22. Violet — who is a clone of her mom Jennifer Garner, 49 — rocked a denim short-all ensemble with a long sleeve white shirt and blue lace sneakers. She kept her brown heir center parted and down, accessorizing with sunglasses and a nude face mask. The father-daughter duo were spotted enjoying treats from Sweet Rose Creamery inside the Brentwood Country Mart, which the Oscar winner is known to frequent.
Los Angeles, CAL.A. Weekly

Arise KiNG MALA: L.A. alt-soul star reclaims strength

Arise KiNG MALA: Los Angeles alt-soul crooner KiNG MALA wrote her new single “She Calls Me Daddy” about a situation that she said many people within the LGBTQ+ community have lived through – the invalidation and trivialization of her sexuality by toxic fuckwits. “I was with a girl in a...
Celebritieswonderwall.com

One 'Friends' star debuts new romance as another calls off engagement, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2021, starting with this "Friends" star… Last week, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston nearly broke the Internet when they revealed on HBO Max's "Friends" reunion, which debuted on May 27, that they had major crushes on each other while co-starring on the hit '90s sitcom. But this week, there's bad news for fans hoping the erstwhile Ross and Rachel might finally get together IRL now that they're both single: It appears there's actually someone David's life. On June 2, Page Six published a recent photo of the actor walking closely with a mystery woman. In the cozy-looking snap, the beauty appears to be either holding onto his arm or touching his back as she rocks platform boots and a midriff-baring top. David has only been linked to one other woman since he separated from wife Zoe Buckman in 2017 following seven years of marriage.
Beauty & FashionHollywood Life

Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 22, Holds Hands With Boyfriend Sam Hine In Sweet New Pics

Ella Emhoff and her boyfriend, ‘GQ’ editor Sam Hine, were seen in rare photos taken amid a romantic outing in Manhattan. Love is in the air in Manhattan, because Kamala Harris‘s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 22, and GQ senior associate editor Sam Hine, 27, were photographed holding hands through the city on May 31. As expected of a couple made up of a Parsons graduate and fashion journalist, Ella and Sam were of course rocking editorial-worthy looks for this romantic stroll (which you can see photos of here).
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Brooker Mark First Anniversary With PDA-Filled Photos

To celebrate the relationship milestone, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shares a sweet picture of her cuddling up to the NBA player in a private jet. AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner and Devin Brooker have hit a relationship milestone. Commemorating the first anniversary of them officially being an item, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and the NBA player took to their social media accounts to share some PDA-filled photos.
Celebritieshot1079fortwayne.com

The Celeb Web – David Schwimmer Posts More Reunion Photos

Our favorite entertainers and celebrities are busy these days. Good thing they leave nothing back on. social media. Here’s what they’re up to today…. 1. JACK BLACK stopped to take pictures with graduates in Griffith Park in Los Angeles. He even gave the photographer tips on how to get the best shot. (WARNING: There’s an S-word at the 0:19 mark in the full video.)
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Sammi Giancola Fuels Christian Biscardi Breakup Rumors By Ditching Engagement Ring

Watch: Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Is Engaged...Just Not to Ron. On Monday, June 14, Jersey Shore's Sammi Giancola continued to fuel rumors that she and her fiancé, Christian Biscardi, have decided to call it quits. The duo, who announced their engagement in March 2019, sparked breakup speculation earlier this month after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and erased photos of one another.
TV ShowsPosted by
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Fans Slam Jackie Goldschneider And Kelly Dodd For Hanging Out; Kelly And Rick Leventhal Also Visit Ramona Singer In Hamptons

To every Real Housewives of New Jersey fan’s dismay, Season 11 has finally come to an end. And, as always, the Jersey girls brought their A-game, even during a pandemic. Jennifer Aydin went head to head with Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga which was equal parts entertaining as it was nasty. Fans finally met Teresa Giudice’s new man Luis Ruelas, who fittingly carried a pineapple to his boo at the reunion. Even Patterson Dolores Catania came out, a rare but always welcomed sight.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Emily Simpson Stuns in a Sleek, Purple One-Shoulder Swimsuit

Emily Simpson is kicking off her summer in style. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum rocked a purple one-shoulder swimsuit while hitting the pool during a recent trip to Las Vegas with husband Shane Simpson. Emily showed off her trendy vacation style in an Instagram post on June 12....
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands During Cute Disneyland Date – See PDA Pics

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are living out a fairytale romance, so it’s only fitting that they enjoyed a date at the ‘happiest place on earth’ — Disneyland. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox looked like the perfect Disneyland duo on June 2nd, when they were photographed enjoying a date at the iconic Southern California theme park. The loved up couple, who recently celebrated their one year anniversary, held hands as they walked around the park .
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Jackass star Chris Pontius chases a porch pirate who stole a package from his front door

Jackass star Chris Pontius has chased down a porch pirate who stole his wife’s parcel from the front door of their multimillion-dollar home in Tarzana, California. If you’re not yet familiar with the term, a “porch pirate” refers to someone who steals newly delivered packages from other people’s front doors – an act that has become increasingly common over the past decade.