Bravo star holds hands with boyfriend in L.A., more celeb PDA of 2021

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2021, starting with this "Friends" star… Last week, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston nearly broke the Internet when they revealed on HBO Max's "Friends" reunion, which debuted on May 27, that they had major crushes on each other while co-starring on the hit '90s sitcom. But this week, there's bad news for fans hoping the erstwhile Ross and Rachel might finally get together IRL now that they're both single: It appears there's actually someone David's life. On June 2, Page Six published a recent photo of the actor walking closely with a mystery woman. In the cozy-looking snap, the beauty appears to be either holding onto his arm or touching his back as she rocks platform boots and a midriff-baring top. David has only been linked to one other woman since he separated from wife Zoe Buckman in 2017 following seven years of marriage.