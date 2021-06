Mine and my wife’s routine has changed a little lately. We recently got a 6 month old puppy which means we’re up EVERY morning between 6:30 and 7:30. She has to have 5 minutes of morning hugs before she goes outside to go to the bathroom. She then comes back in and eats, we wait about 20 minutes, then take her back out. This is what we’re doing every morning for years to come and if you throw a kid in the mix, well, then who knows how early we’ll be up.