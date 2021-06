I returned to Colorado from California on Friday. It has been a busy week so far showing my brother Steve some of our local color. But at night we have been watching the Dodgers. I believed I was a jinx for returning to Colorado and having the Gnats win 3 in a row. But the problem was not me. One thing more than any other I have learned this season is that these are not the 2020 Dodgers. This team has holes and injuries. Lots of them. This is not even the same batch they left spring training with.