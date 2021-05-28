11-Month-Old Dies After Caregiver Forces Food Down Baby's Throat At Preschool

A 3-year-old child in Pakistan died after a glass-coated kite string slit the boy's throat while he was riding on a motorbike with his father and siblings. According to local media reports, the victim – identified by his first name Khizar – was seated in front of the motorbike when the string came in the way and slit his throat Sunday. The child was rushed to Lahore's Mayo Hospital for treatment. However, doctors could not save him as the child had suffered excessive loss of blood, Geo News reported.