11-Month-Old Dies After Caregiver Forces Food Down Baby's Throat At Preschool
A female caregiver was arrested in Ghana after a video of her forcing food down the throat of an 11-month-old baby surfaced online. CCTV camera installed in the room of a preschool at Ashongman estates in Accra caught the woman mistreating the child, following which the baby died. The video, which was shared on YouTube, showed the accused woman forcing a liquid-based food substance down the throat of the baby.