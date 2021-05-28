Brynn Cartelli Unlocks Marvelous Debut With ‘Based On A True Story’ EP
I wish you were more than just a memory, calls Brynn Cartelli into a haze of drums and piano. Her song “Imaginary Stranger,” a benchmark to her new EP, Based on a True Story, gurgles like a Coldplay or Brian Eno b-side. Its lyrical delicacy, as the young singer-songwriter reaches out to her late grandfather, who died before she was born, contrasts against a slow, progressive ascension. Soon, she’s dancing in the clouds herself.americansongwriter.com