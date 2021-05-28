Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The AirPods Pro’s force sensor is a more comfortable way to control audio

By Chaim Gartenberg
The Verge
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s AirPods Pro cleverly solve one of the trickiest parts of earbud design with a unique button — even if it’s not technically a button at all. Officially referred to as the “force sensor” (a title that makes the button sound far more interesting than it actually is), it’s technically nothing more than an indented portion of the AirPods Pro’s stems, with some fancy hardware that measures not just capacitive touch but also pressure. But the faux-buttons solve one of the most annoying things about earbuds: how to control them.

www.theverge.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Airpods#Wireless Earbuds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsNew Haven Register

The Best Target Deals - From $50 off AirPods Pro to a $279 Roomba

If you’re looking for a good deal while you’re shopping online, Target should be one of the first places you check. The store is constantly running sales on the latest and greatest gear, making it easier to save on staples and splurges. There are over 85,000 items on sale at Target right now — and that’s without counting its clearance section — but we found 15 that really stood out. Our criteria for a good deal are simple: The gear rarely goes on sale, like Apple’s AirPods, or has never been cheaper, like Fitbit’s Versa 3.
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

AirPods Max can’t play lossless Apple Music at all, even wired

At this point, Apple’s claim to fame when it comes to lossless audio is just that, technically speaking, Apple Music will support the feature in the near future. What you’ll use to listen to that audio is a bit of a mystery, as far as Apple’s own ecosystem is concerned.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Wyze Video Doorbell with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio and More

Wyze video doorbell will never let you miss any visitor with WiFi connectivity and night vision. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. The video doorbell measures 3.62 x 2 x 3.43 inches and weighs 5.6 ounces. With the compact design and white exterior, the doorbell blends will with various front doors. Meanwhile, it’s IP65 water resistant to endure the elements like rain, snow, sun and more.
Electronicshypebeast.com

Apple Airpods 3rd Gen and Airpods Pro 2nd Gen Rumors Surface

Building on leaks, we now have new rumors regarding Apple‘s 3rd generation Airpods and 2nd generation Airpods Pro wireless headphones. Covering design, hardware, technical improvements and even price and a rough release date, the new info touches on the highly-anticipated audio options. The biggest visual change appears to come from...
ElectronicsMacworld

Get a pair of refurb AirPods Pro right now for nearly $100 off

If you don’t want to wait another year to get a pair of AirPods Pro into your ears and you also don’t want to pay full price for an aging pair of earbuds, today’s deal has you covered: Amazon’s Woot is selling a certified refurbished pair of AirPods Pro for $155, good for $95 off the regular price and the lowest we’ve tracked.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro are both on sale at incredibly low prices right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As incredibly successful as Apple's AirPods have undoubtedly proven since the first generation was released back in 2016, the intensifying competition provided nowadays by brands as diverse as Samsung, Xiaomi, JBL, LG, Oppo, and... well, too many others to list here is essentially making it impossible for the world's most popular true wireless earbuds to sell at their "normal" prices.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Get a refurbished set of Apple AirPods Pro for $155 at Woot

If you’re hunting for a set of truly wireless earbuds that offer great sound quality, noise cancellation, water resistance, a comfy fit, and other handy features, refurbished Apple AirPods Pro at Woot cost just $155. These originally sold for $249, but some retailers offer them new for around $200. This model is a “grade A” unit with “minimal cosmetic damage” at most, and with “like-new functionality.” These are covered with a 90-day warranty through Woot.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

JBL Tour Pro+ review: Another excellent AirPods Pro alternative

“With tons of features and great sound, the Tour Pro+ are easy to recommend.”. Looking for a set of noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that don’t look like small golf tees protruding from your ears? JBL’s $200 Tour Pro+ are your latest option. They’re slickly designed, compact, and they let you speak to Alexa or Google Assistant without needing to tap an earbud — a trick that even Apple’s AirPods can’t manage.