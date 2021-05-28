Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Moda Operandi Partners With Chairish, the Louvre Appoints Its First Female President, and More News

By Sophia Herrin g
architecturaldigest.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom significant business changes to noteworthy product launches, there’s always something new happening in the world of design. In this bi-weekly roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. Business. Chairish Teams Up With Lauren Santo Domingo. Chairish—currently the fastest-growing home decor marketplace—continues to expand its digital offerings with...

www.architecturaldigest.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matisse
Person
Robert Rauschenberg
Person
Ai Weiwei
Person
Jeff Koons
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louvre Museum#Art News#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Moda Operandi Partners#Chairish#Illy Coffee#Italian#Fairs Collectible#Collectible#Whatsapp#Afghan#Laurence Des Cars#The De L Orangerie#House#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Museumsliveauctioneers.com

Louvre welcomes its first female president-director

PARIS – Laurence des Cars has been appointed the next president-director of the Louvre, with her term to begin on September 1. Des Cars, 54, will be the first woman to lead the prestigious French museum in its centuries-long history. She is currently the director of the Musee de l’Orangerie and also the Musee d’Orsay.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Moda Operandi, Sarah Hoover, And Markarian’s Alexandra O’Neill Celebrate The Launch Of CeCe Barfield Thompson’s New Home Collection

Flowers, frocks, and friends: what more could you want? Moda Operandi, Sarah Hoover, and designer Alexandra O’Neill of Markarian hosted a beautiful floral-filled dinner on Thursday in honor of the launch of CeCe Barfield Home’s new home offering, The Virginia Collection. Held at Creator House, the table was set with...
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Louis Vuitton Envisions a Positive Path Forward for Cruise 2022

A devoted fan of modernist architecture, Nicolas Ghesquière staged Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2022 show on Tuesday at Axe Majeur, an urban sculpture in a northwest suburb of Paris by the late Dani Karavan. The monumental work boasts structural features that symbolize time and pace of human life while also celebrating art and nature — all concepts that are often referenced in the creative director's work and definitely in this collection.
Businessfashionunited.com

Moda Operandi completes investment deal

Moda Operandi is making some major moves after bringing on Jim Gold as CEO. The luxury e-tailer has secured a significant investment coming from new investors, including G Squared, and existing investors including New Enterprise Associates, and Andrés Santo Domingo, husband to Moda Operandi founder, Lauren Santo Domingo. The investment...
Beauty & Fashionprestigeonline.com

#PrestigeRecap : See the First-Ever Fashion Show by Ferrari

#PrestigeRecap : See the First-Ever Fashion Show by Ferrari. Where motoring meets fashion – Globally premiered on June 13, the first-ever runway show unveiling Ferrari’s first fashion collection shook up the stage in Maranello by storm. Designed by brand diversification creative director Rocco Iannone, who formerly made wonders at Giorgio...
BusinessHarper's Bazaar

Ferrari expands into fashion for the first time

Ferrari is making a move into the fashion industry. This weekend the luxury car company, which is planning to diversify its business as part of a new strategy, presented its first fashion collection via a show in the brand's hometown of Maranello in Italy. The collection consisted of 52 looks...
Skin CareFASHION Magazine |

Pantene Partners With The Dresscode Project To Support Gender Inclusivity + More Beauty News

Including a new body care collection from Alicia Keys, the latest from MOB beauty and more. Evio’s new lip serum supports domestic violence safe houses. Female-founded Canadian beauty brand Evio’s latest Hemp & Peppermint Lip Serum does more than nourish lips. Alongside the launch, brand founder Brandi Leifso has initiated a letter campaign calling for Canadian domestic violence police unit funds to be reallocated towards underfunded support organizations. “Like many others, it wasn’t the police that helped me when I was experiencing an abusive relationship. It was the safe houses and domestic violence support organizations who took my fear seriously, provided me with a safety plan and helped me heal,” said Leifso in a statement. “The government needs to reallocate funds to organizations who are doing meaningful work on the ground and saving lives.” Those who order the Lip Serum — available in both a clear and tinted shade — can opt-in to receive a prepaid postcard that they can later mail to their province’s premier in support of the call-to-action.
Designers & CollectionsMOJEH

Designer Christopher John Rogers On Creativity, Confidence And Crayola-Coloured Collections

MOJEH meets designer-of-the-moment Christopher John Rogers, celebrated for fantastically enthusiastic pieces that are at once mood-boosting and commanding. The chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, its numerous lockdowns and life-altering shifts pushed many designers to rethink the functionality of their work. Some turned away from the theatrics of fashion in pursuit of distinctly pared-back collections, while others scrapped entire business models, turned their back on the seasonal formula and began producing capsules and ‘drops’ only when demand dictated. Some simply leaned further into the aesthetic that had already served them for years. With a penchant for colour, excessive silhouettes and lots of luminescence, Louisiana-born, Brooklyn-based Christopher John Rogers falls distinctly into this last group. “We took this route because it’s true to us; it’s the core of the brand,” the designer tells MOJEH from his hub in New York City. “Volume, colour, tailoring, and offering clothing that I always try and lead with honesty and fullness, as opposed to trying to be someone else or something that I’m not.”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

The roaring twenties? Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough aren’t buying it, at least for the moment. “You want to hold onto some of that ease, some of that comfort, some of that intimacy that you had with the pandemic,” Hernandez said on a Zoom call. “But then you want to introduce things that feel a little bit more nipped, more tucked, something a little bit more tailored.”
Designers & Collectionsthebrighterside.news

In a first, Ferrari launches new fashion collection

Ferrari on Sunday launched its first fashion collection by hosting a catwalk event inside its factory in Maranello, Italy. The collection was designed by Rocco Iannone, 37, whose career includes stints at Dolce & Gabbana and Giorgio Armani, and features items ranging in price from about 200 euros (approximately $242) for a t-shirt up to 3,000 euros for a coat.
Businesspapermag.com

Inside Ferrari's First Foray Into High Fashion

I'll admit I was intrigued (a bit skeptical, maybe?) upon learning that Ferrari would be branching out into ready-to-wear, a sentiment shared by my group chat of fashion obsessives when I told them the luxury car brand was putting on a runway show for the big debut. It seemed a rather random undertaking, but also not entirely.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Stella McCartney Debuts Most Sustainable Collection Yet With Fall 2021

Back in 2019 when Stella McCartney was named Sustainability Adviser to LVMH, it made perfect sense that the young queen of cool, a vegetarian herself and a co-founder (with her dad Paul and sister Mary) of Meatless Mondays would lead the charge on how to make designer fashions more earth-friendly. After all, fashion is one of the worst offenders when it comes to generating an oversized carbon footprint, creating waste, using vast amounts of water and petroleum products, and emitting greenhouse gases.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Men’s Fashion Week in Paris Will Feature Six Physical Shows

PARIS — Dior and Hermès count among six physical runway events during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week for the spring 2022 men’s wear collections, after two seasons of largely digital presentations. Bluemarble, Casablanca, LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi and Officine Générale are also listed as by-invitation physical shows on the definitive calendar...
Designers & CollectionsFratello Watches

Gucci Enters Serious Watchmaking With The Gucci 25H collection

Italian fashion brand Gucci celebrates its 100th year of existence in 2021. To celebrate the centenary, the brand has created a collection of high-end watches. Or rather, the brand announced over 30 high-end timepieces in four different collections. The most eye-catching for watch enthusiasts is, without a doubt, the Gucci 25H collection. For the collection, Gucci combines an in-house developed family of movements with design looks clearly inspired by the growing popularity of luxury sports watches. Let’s have a look at these new Gucci watches.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

Welcome to the Age of the Power Collab

Dior and Sacai, Balenciaga and Gucci: the new age of collabs ditches the high-low mix for the Bennifer-grade linkup. A few years ago—after Louis Vuitton collaborated with Supreme in 2017, and Vetements collaborated with, well, everyone in 2016—there was talk that we had hit “peak collab.” The trick of a big luxury house working with an unexpected brand, usually cheaper and in some way outside the fashion system, seemed to have reached its zenith. Of course, peak collab didn’t mean that collaborations stopped: the Vuitton x Supreme linkup marked the moment when streetwear and luxury stopped dancing around each other and admitted they’ve been borrowing from each other for years. Now, Supreme regularly works with brands from Jean-Paul Gaultier to Yohji Yamamoto to, most recently, Pucci; Palace works with Polo, and Gucci with the North Face. And the Vetements collection wrote the playbook for brands like Ugg, Crocs, and Vibram to reinvent themselves as fashion-adjacent, or anti-cool: they could pose with a luxury brand as an unexpected collaborator, and the fancier brand got a finder’s fee, paid out in clout. The “abjection trend cycle,” as Highsnobiety’s Thom Bettridge called it, was ready to welcome almost any “uncool” brand with open arms.
Economyboatingindustry.com

Waypoints Yacht Charters appoints new president

Waypoints Yacht Charters appointed Kirstie Palmer as president and partner. Chris Bent, founder of Waypoints and president of Atlantic Cruising Yachts, appointed Palmer based on her extensive background in operations, sales, and fleet management as operations manager at BVI Yacht Charters. Originally from the United Kingdom, Palmer has lived in the British Virgin Islands for over 15 years and was instrumental in building back charter business in the region following Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Businesscoinquora.com

Tezos Appoints Huge Brooklyn as Its First-Ever AOR

Tezos will appoint Brooklyn-based AOR Huge for improving marketing efforts. Huge will work on the blockchain’s brand identity and marketing strategies. This appointment is the first-ever AOR hired in Tezos. Tezos Foundation has named Huge Brooklyn as its first-ever Agency of Record (AOR). The global experience agency will work with...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Priya Ahluwalia Wins BFC/GQ Designer Men’s Wear Fund

LONDON – British fashion designer Priya Ahluwalia has been named the winner of this year’s BFC/GQ designer men’s wear fund. She will receive a one-year business mentorship, pro-bono legal services, and a cash prize of 150,000 pounds, supported by Clearpay. An intimate cocktail will be held Monday evening at the...