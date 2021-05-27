Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Fact or Truth? History-Based Playwriting: A talk by Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Kyle Bass

By Hobart and William Smith Colleges
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin HWS Theatre for a talk by playwright, screenwriter and dramaturg Kyle Bass on creating history-based theatre. HWS Theatre, in collaboration with the Summer Research Fellowship Program, will host a public lecture by Kyle Bass, playwright, Associate Artistic Director of Syracuse Stage, and Assistant Professor of Theater at Colgate University. Bass’ talk, titled “Made Out of the Past: Slavery, Creative Imagination, and the Writing of Possessing Harriet” will be held Thursday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m. in Froelich Hall in the Gearan Center for the Performing Arts. The talk is free and open to the public.

