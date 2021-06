According to the Financial Times, Apple might have to make some changes to the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature that it launched in iOS 14.5. With ATT, users can choose to opt-in to continue being tracked across apps and the internet in order to receive online ads. If you choose to ask the app not to track you, the developer will not be able to use the system advertising identifier (IDFA) which is used for the tracking, nor will the developer be able to use other data to track you.