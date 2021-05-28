'A cultural shift' necessary to clean Lake Winona
The latest report on cleaning up Lake Winona is out, and the dollar figures to do so are as staggering as they ever were. To reach the goal of reducing one pollutant — chloride — that enters the lake, technical advisors for the Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District are estimating that the only two methods capable of meeting federal water quality goals would cost $150 million for one or $170 million for the other for installation.www.echopress.com