Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, MN

'A cultural shift' necessary to clean Lake Winona

By Karen Tolkkinen
Echo Press
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest report on cleaning up Lake Winona is out, and the dollar figures to do so are as staggering as they ever were. To reach the goal of reducing one pollutant — chloride — that enters the lake, technical advisors for the Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District are estimating that the only two methods capable of meeting federal water quality goals would cost $150 million for one or $170 million for the other for installation.

www.echopress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Alexandria, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Douglas County, MN
Government
Winona, MN
Society
County
Douglas County, MN
Alexandria, MN
Society
Alexandria, MN
Government
Winona, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Water Treatment#Water Bodies#Service Area#Water Softening#Alasd#Alp#The Echo Press#Sunopta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

State grant helps PCSO add to its fleet on the water

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is adding to their fleet of boats, thanks to a federal grant through the state, Polk County Sheriff Jim Tadman reports. The PCSO applied for a State of Minnesota Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment Grant and was subsequently awarded an 18’x 8’ Alumitech Airboat with a 450-horsepower motor and aluminum trailer.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Minnesota Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths, Fewer Than 600 Cases Monday

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the state on Monday. There are 589 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 in the five-county St. Cloud area: six in Benton County, 21 in Sherburne County, 18 in Stearns County and 13 in Wright County. Morrison County did not report any new cases Monday.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.
Minnesota Statekfgo.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

New FirstNet Cell Sites Launch in Northeastern Minnesota to Support First Responders

What’s the news? First responders in northeastern Minnesota are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. We’ve added new, purpose-built cell sites located near Cloquet on County Road 3 and in Hovland along the North Shore between Grand Marais and Grand Portage. These sites will give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.