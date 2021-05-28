Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Paul Ryan slams 'horrifying' end of Trump's presidency

Webster County Citizen
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer House Speaker Paul Ryan decried the manner in which former President Donald Trump's term ended, and the direction the GOP is heading in a speech made at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

www.webstercountycitizen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Paul Ryan
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Library#House#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Pence defends his Jan. 6 actions in speech that also likened Trump to Reagan

Former vice president Mike Pence on Thursday defended his actions on Jan. 6, telling a Republican crowd that it would have been unconstitutional to reject electoral votes already certified by the states, as former president Donald Trump had falsely suggested Pence had the power to do. In a speech Thursday...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Blames Election Loss on Pence Certifying Biden's Win: 'Disappointed'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could still be in office if Mike Pence had refused to certify President Joe Biden's election win. On January 6, Pence declined Trump's demand that he block the certification by Congress of Biden's election as the 46th U.S. president. In a three-page letter to congressional members, the then-vice president said that he didn't share Trump's belief that he possessed the power to reject Electoral College votes.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The Republican Party's mission: whitewash the Trump presidency

(CNN) — The Republican Party has turned to another page in the authoritarian playbook as it whitewashes the history of Donald Trump's presidency. It's as if the fawning over Vladimir Putin never happened. Or Trump's assurance that Covid-19 would simply "go away" never passed his lips. Trump's acolytes have, meanwhile, rebranded the worst assault in American democracy in modern times into a January 6 tourist jaunt as they seek to cleanse the reputation of the former President who told rioters to "fight like Hell" and, months later, still holds enormous sway over the GOP.
POTUSWashington Post

There’s not going to be a post-presidency revelation that submarines Trump

There was a theory, to which I once subscribed, that former president Donald Trump’s efforts to remain salient in American politics could be hobbled by what might be learned after he left office. After all, while he was president, there was an obvious protective layer at play, appointees loyal to Trump who would not be eager to reveal any dubious behavior on the part of the president or themselves. Who knew what might emerge, I figured? Any 2024 bid by Trump might be constrained by some new revelation about what he and his team had done. Given what was already public about his behavior, it seemed safe to assume that more remained to be discovered and that this might do some significant political damage.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

What Is Donald Trump's Age? Former President's Birthday Is Today

Donald Trump will turn 75 on Tuesday and his political action committee (PAC) has called on donors to "surprise" the former president with donations to mark the occasion. The website of Save America, the PAC Trump created, encourages donors to opt-in and match any donations to the committee with a contribution for Trump's birthday on June 14.
Michigan StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump calls Michigan GOP-backed 2020 election investigation that confirmed Biden’s win a ‘cover up’

Former President Donald Trump labeled the Michigan state Senate’s election investigation that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory a “cover up" Thursday. Trump, who acknowledged Monday that he hasn’t conceded the November race, ridiculed the state Senate Oversight Committee's investigation, the results of which were announced a day before. He called...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Where another Trump presidency could take America

(CNN) — "It's a fragile time for our democracy," said US Rep. Eric Swalwell, disclosing earlier this month that the Department of Justice had secretly seized his communications records in 2017, when he was on a congressional committee investigating then-president Donald Trump's ties to Russia. Rep. Adam Schiff, also on...