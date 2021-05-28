Cancel
Agriculture

A better option

Ellsworth American
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe proposal by American Aquafarms to build salmon pens in Frenchman Bay [Waterfront News, May 18] threatens to mar one of the most beautiful marine settings in all of North America, where boaters and kayakers take inspiration from open waters surrounded by the bold headlands of Acadia National Park. Particularly dubious is the claim this project will bring a “next-generation, eco-friendly technology.” In fact, a far better salmon system is being operated by a company named AquaBounty, which currently farms the fish in circulating tanks on dry land, on Prince Edward Island and in Indiana. Each individual salmon reaches a market weight sooner, requires less feed and produces less waste.

