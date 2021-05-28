Biden Administration Issues Cybersecurity Mandates for Pipelines

To conduct a cyber security assessment under the Biden administration directive. It's in response to that ransomware hack that disrupted gas supplies in several states. The Transportation Security Administration directive released Thursday at mandates that owners and operators of the nation's pipelines report any cyber incidents to the federal government. They'll also be required to have a cybersecurity coordinator available at all times to work with authorities in the event of an attack like the one that Shut down Colonial. The Georgia based pipeline said it paid a ransom of 4.4 million to retrieve access to its data from hackers. Don't forget you can take us with you. Wherever you go.