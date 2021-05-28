Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Biden Administration Issues Cybersecurity Mandates for Pipelines

audioburst.com
 20 days ago

To conduct a cyber security assessment under the Biden administration directive. It's in response to that ransomware hack that disrupted gas supplies in several states. The Transportation Security Administration directive released Thursday at mandates that owners and operators of the nation's pipelines report any cyber incidents to the federal government. They'll also be required to have a cybersecurity coordinator available at all times to work with authorities in the event of an attack like the one that Shut down Colonial. The Georgia based pipeline said it paid a ransom of 4.4 million to retrieve access to its data from hackers. Don't forget you can take us with you. Wherever you go.

search.audioburst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Cybersecurity#Pipelines#Colonial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Economykyma.com

Colonial Pipeline security evaluation set for July

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration will be performing a security evaluation of the Colonial Pipeline in July. Colonial was in the process of scheduling the review with the TSA just as it was hit with a crippling ransomware attack last month. Colonial says two things--dealing with the...
Politicscyberscoop.com

NSA cyber director discusses US response, approach to apparent espionage operation

Rob Joyce speaks at CyberTalks in October 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Scoop News Group) When Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service staged a sweeping espionage campaign targeting hundreds of U.S. companies and federal government agencies last year, it was a private sector cybersecurity firm that first uncovered the operation, not the U.S. government.
LawMarietta Daily Journal

Enacting tough federal cybersecurity standards an uphill battle, experts say

WASHINGTON – The spate of recent ransomware attacks on federal contractors and operators of critical infrastructure, culminating in the attack on Colonial Pipeline in May, has built momentum for new federal laws and regulations to require disclosure of breaches as well as mandatory cybersecurity standards. But writing such laws and...
Industrynationalcybersecuritynews.today

TSA preps second pipeline cyber directive — FCW | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

The Transportation Security Administration told lawmakers on Tuesday that the agency is developing a second security directive focused on requirements for pipeline cybersecurity mitigation measures and that the agency has a cadre of inspectors ready to enforce those requirements. Sonya Proctor, the assistant administrator for surface operations at TSA, told...
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Tech contractor for National Nuclear Security Administration says it is investigating systems hack | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

A research and development consultancy that works with the Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration is investigating a cyber breach. In a statement to this publication, Sol Oriens said it had appointed a technology forensics firm to investigate the incident, and that law enforcement agencies had been informed. The company became aware of the breach last month.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

What if the threat comes from within? Federal agencies must address the risk

When the Colonial Pipeline was brought down by DarkSide hackers as part of a growing ransomware as a service threat, the experience was eye-opening for our country, which was ill-prepared to address the potential for expanding attacks by hackers seeking only profit. Now, as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) scrambles to regulate cybersecurity in the pipeline industry after the fact, all federal agencies need to turn their attention inward to fortify themselves against similar external threats and insider threats.
EconomyAmerican Banker

Cybersecurity is top issue for bankers, but not for lawmakers

The recent ransomware attacks on energy and meat processing industries are a reminder of the cybersecurity risk facing the banking sector. But analysts say policymakers seem disengaged from securing the financial system. Exhibit A, they say, was a May 27 House Financial Services Committee hearing with the CEOs of the...
U.S. Politicsresistthemainstream.org

Two More States Join Lawsuit Against Biden Administration Over Keystone Pipeline

More than twenty states are taking the Biden administration to court over his decision to shut the Keystone pipeline, The Washington Examiner reported. “The Constitution is clear that presidents do not have the power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce or to unilaterally undo an act of Congress,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said as he announced that Alaska and Florida have joined the lawsuit.
CollegesPosted by
MyChesCo

Biden Administration Launches COVID-19 College Challenge

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Education announced more details on the COVID-19 College Challenge, where colleges and universities take a pledge and commit to taking action to get their college communities vaccinated. The COVID-19 College Challenge is part of the Biden Administration’s month of action in June encouraging Americans...
Public Safetytuipster.com

Christopher Wray, the FBI director, said that the ransomware threat was comparable to the challenge of global terrorism in the days after the Sept. 11 attack. The Biden administration warned businesses to take urgent steps to improve their cybersecurity.

F.B.I. Director Compares Danger of Ransomware to 9/11 Terror Threat. The Biden administration is taking steps to counter the growing threat of cyberattacks on U.S. businesses, and encouraging companies to do more to protect themselves. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Pennsylvania Republicans are requesting a...
Georgia Statebigrapidsnews.com

Biden administration reassessing part of Georgia health plan

ATLANTA (AP) — The Biden administration is reevaluating a plan by Georgia officials to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act as federal officials try to boost former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. In a letter to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, the U.S....
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden administration moves to reverse Trump endangered species rollbacks | Putin says Nord Stream 2 pipeline nearing completion | Climate a sticking point after Biden-Capito infrastructure talk

TGIF!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com. Today we’re looking at a Biden administration plan taking aim at Trump-era endangered species rollbacks, Nord...
Politicskgns.tv

Biden administration explains May jobs report

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The White House has released its monthly jobs report. According to the Biden administration, 559,000 jobs were created in May, a member of the council of economic advisers calling it “historic progress.”. Reportedly, two million jobs have been created since President Biden took office, an average...