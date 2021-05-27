Mailbag: Three-safety sets, O-line combinations

Albert in California: Can rookie Kadarius Toney wear uniform No. 1?. John Schmeelk: Jersey No. 1 is retired for Ray Flaherty, who joined the Giants in 1929 and spent most of his playing career with the team. After leaving in 1930 to coach the Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team, Flaherty re-joined the Giants in 1931 and stayed with the team through the 1935 season. He was an outstanding end with the Giants, being named First-Team All-Pro three times. In 1932, Flaherty led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, yards per reception and yards per game. Flaherty helped lead the Giants to a NFL Championship in 1934. When the Giants retired his No. 1 jersey following the 1935 season, it was the first time a professional football team had ever retired a player's jersey number.