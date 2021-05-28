Cards Survive Late Rally by D-backs, win 5-4 in Extras

The Cardinals started a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, starting Carlos Martinez across from Jon Duplantier. Duplantier was roughed up a bit in his four and two-thirds innings of work, giving up four earned runs, including two off of a Tyler O’Neill home run that was estimated at 451 feet. Martinez brought a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but the wheels came off as he put three runners on base and the bullpen struggled to salvage the inning until Ryan Helsley got out of a jam with the bases loaded and no outs. The D-backs would eventually tie the game with a couple of hits off Giovanny Gallegos, but Yadier Molina knocked in what ended up being the game-winning run in the top of the tenth inning as the Cards held off Arizona to secure the win.