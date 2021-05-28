Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cards Survive Late Rally by D-backs, win 5-4 in Extras

By dbarthels
Viva El Birdos
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cardinals started a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, starting Carlos Martinez across from Jon Duplantier. Duplantier was roughed up a bit in his four and two-thirds innings of work, giving up four earned runs, including two off of a Tyler O’Neill home run that was estimated at 451 feet. Martinez brought a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but the wheels came off as he put three runners on base and the bullpen struggled to salvage the inning until Ryan Helsley got out of a jam with the bases loaded and no outs. The D-backs would eventually tie the game with a couple of hits off Giovanny Gallegos, but Yadier Molina knocked in what ended up being the game-winning run in the top of the tenth inning as the Cards held off Arizona to secure the win.

www.vivaelbirdos.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Duplantier
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Josh Reddick
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
David Peralta
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Domingo Leyba
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
Person
Dylan Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Backs#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Cards#Il#National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBDaily Telegram

Brewers club four homers in win over D-Backs

Jackie Bradley Jr., Christian Yelich, Luis Urias and Avisail Garcia each homered as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their four-game series against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-4 win on Thursday. Carson Kelly belted a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks, whose road losing streak reached 14 games. Ketel Marte and...
MLBazsnakepit.com

D-backs 4, Brewers 7 - A Couple Mistakes

Jon Duplantier got his 2nd opportunity to show he can stick at the MLB level as a starter tonight, facing off against the Milwaukee Brewers, a team with wins in 5 of their last 6 games to finally gain some ground in the NL Central. The D-backs of course, have plummeted to the bottom of the league with their play of late, and are looking for any answer in that rotation. Dup was alright in his 1st start against the Cardinals, with 4 runs allowed in 4.2IP. Jack posted an excellent article posing the question where should Jon pitch in the MLB, and today’s start will give more data points into figuring that out.
MLBPosted by
Oakland Observer

Bassitt bounces back with solid start in win over D-Backs

Bassitt pitches in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Diamondbacks(Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (OAKLAND, Calif.) Oakland A's starting pitcher Chris Bassitt has emerged as a leader on the field and in the clubhouse, bouncing back from a disappointing start in Seattle using an expanded repertoire that has him off to a 6-2 start in 2021, reported the East Bay Times.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

A’s complete season-series sweep over D-backs, 4-0

Mark Canha tripled in two runs and scored twice, and left-hander Sean Manaea worked six shutout innings Wednesday afternoon as the Oakland Athletics completed a season-series sweep of the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks with a 4-0 victory. Jed Lowrie had half of Oakland's six hits and an RBI as the A's...
MLBESPN

Ohtani delivers on mound, at plate as Angels top D-backs 6-5

PHOENIX --  Shohei Ohtani looked hurt, hobbling around home plate after fouling a ball off the inside of his right knee. Turns out there wasn't much wrong. In fact, the two-way star just got stronger. Ohtani struck out eight, hit two doubles at the plate and pushed through an...
MLBarcamax.com

Kim keeps Cardinals in game; Goldschmidt wins it 2-1 with homer in ninth

ST. LOUIS -- Throwing more balls than strikes when the count has exceeded 100 pitches generally is not a recipe for victory. But Cardinals lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, exiting the 10-day injured list following his recovery from his second lower back injury of the spring, managed to keep his team in the game Tuesday night at Busch Stadium despite throwing only 49 strikes out of 102 offerings.
MLBnumberfire.com

David Peralta starting on Tuesday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Peralta is getting the nod in left field while batting sixth in the order against Giants starter Zack Littell. Our models project Peralta for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Pavin Smith, a Bright Spot for Arizona

A bright spot and now a possible Rookie of the Year. That is what Pavin Smith has been for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season. With their 2021 season already a wash, he is finally showing the organization and the fans why they took him with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft.
MLBABC30 Fresno

Arizona takes 12-game slide into matchup with San Francisco

LINE: Giants -182, Diamondbacks +154; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last 12 games. The Giants are 18-11 against the rest of their division. San Francisco's team on-base percentage of .315 is third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with an OBP of .390.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Should they stay or should they go? D-backs players available at the deadline

Any question of whether the Diamondbacks would buy or sell at the upcoming trade deadline were answered in May, as the team put together the worst month (by wins and losses) in franchise history. The fact that June has brought more of the same cements the Diamondbacks as sellers. The only question is how extreme the sell-off will be. What follows are three possible scenarios: first, what seems likely given Mike Hazen's trade history, next, what I would do if I were GM, and finally, what craziness could happen if enough players are injured to result in some desperate buyers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans react to Paul Goldschmidt’s walk-off home run

The St. Louis Cardinals desperately need some wins, and Paul Goldschmidt delivered in a big way. Goldy was responsible for the Cardinals only runs of the night against the Miami Marlins, giving a struggling team a much-needed victory as they try to avoid further sliding down the NL Central standings. St. Louis, which led the division not so long ago, now sit in fourth place.
MLBMLB

A's late rally fuels historic win for Melvin

SEATTLE -- The late-inning comeback has been a signature trait of the A’s since Bob Melvin took over as manager in 2011. So it’s only fitting that the historic win to move him to the top of Oakland’s managerial rankings came in such a fashion. Trailing by two runs after...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Late back-to-back HRs give Brewers win over D-backs

Christian Yelich and Omar Narvaez hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning and the surging Milwaukee Brewers won their third straight, 7-5 over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who extended their club record road losing streak to 16 games on Saturday. Tied at 5, Yelich went opposite field over the left-field fence...
MLBchatsports.com

Thoughts on a 5-4 Rangers win

So it was just an issue of getting Kyle Gibson back, huh?. Kyle Gibson was placed on the injured list on May 25. The Rangers had just completed a sweep against the Houston Astros, and were about to play the first game of a nine game road trip that day. The Rangers lost on May 25, and continued losing every game until today — the first day Gibson was back from the injured list.
MLBCBS 58

Yelich, Narváez HR, Brews beat D-backs, 7-5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich and Omar Narváez hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Arizona 7-5, handing the Diamondbacks' their team-record 16th straight road loss. Milwaukee has won 13 of its last 16 against Arizona dating to the start of the 2018 season. Yelich,...
MLBDuluth News Tribune

Late homers push Brewers past D-Backs

Christian Yelich and Omar Narvaez hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning and the surging Milwaukee Brewers won their third straight, 7-5 over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who extended their club record road losing streak to 16 games on Saturday. Tied at 5-5, Yelich went opposite field over the left-field fence...
wtaw.com

Rangers Rally Past Giants in Extras

The Texas Rangers finally got off the schneid Wednesday afternoon, rallying past the the San Francisco Giants, 4-3 in extras. Brock Holt provided the heroics, driving in Nate Lowe on an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th. The win snapped a three-game losing skid for Texas.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves surge late to pass Phillies on their way to a 9-5 win

A huge eighth-inning rally for the Braves ended up being the difference in their series-opening game against the Phillies. Five runs for the Braves in the penultimate inning of this contest ended up being enough to give Atlanta a comfortable 9-5 victory over Philadelphia. Things got off to a good...