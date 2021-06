I’ll start by saying my 8 year old is really struggling at school at the minute. He is in a class in a small country school and is academically well behind the rest of his class. He is in 1:1 and is making progress but it very aware that he is behind and has unfortunately been teased at school about it. He is happy at home but I would say he is generally an extremely sensitive deep thinking child and I have just been finding it so hard as of late trying to help him.