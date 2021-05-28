Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Tips & Tricks To Maximise Your Work From Home Efficiency

By Taylor Machuca-Koniw
Thrive Global
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking from home is a blessing for some and a curse for others. Surely now with the pandemic, many people are figuring out which category they belong to. I have been working from home most of my career, and while it fits my ideal completely (setting your own hours, working in your pyjamas, and taking infinite coffee breaks) it can still be a struggle to remain productive.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working From Home#Working Hours#Work From Home#Exercise#Software#Spotify#Nbn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Economyscmagazineuk.com

Top tips for remote working… for your employees

As the world starts to cautiously reopen, a new way of working is here to stay for millions of people. With many organisations now realising the benefits of a flexible hybrid workforce model post Covid, it’s more important than ever to recognise common threats to cyber security and identify practices for keeping cyber-safe when working remotely, wherever that may be.
Jobsnolangroupmedia.com

Train and Work from Home

Colonial Claims and EKCEP are partnering to bring new job opportunities to Eastern Kentuckians. Apply today and you could GET PAID TO LEARN A NEW TRADE!. Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!
Video Gamesforeignpolicyi.org

6 Tips and Tricks to Help You Improve Your Skills at Wordscapes

Wordscapes has recently emerged as one of the most popular applications for word nerds. Sounds boring to you? Well, it might not be for everyone. It has got over 85 million downloads from players worldwide. Wordscapes is a mobile game that is available for free. It is currently supported on both Android and iOS platforms.
Public Healthwypr.org

Tips to Boost Health When Working from Home Becomes Permanent

So, we’re more than a year and counting into the pandemic and many of us have found ourselves for better or worse in a “work-from-home” situation that’s become permanent, which on the positive side, finds many of us becoming increasingly more adept and agile in utilizing technology to conduct our day-to-day business. However, there are many that may now be struggling with work-life balance and safeguarding our health.
Posted by
Jacob Willis

Fort Wayne Author Shares Helpful Tips For Working From Home

working from homePhoto by Thought Catalog on Unsplash. So you’re working from home. Whether it is long-term or temporary, the truth is, it doesn’t really matter. You just know that you want to be as productive as possible. I spoke with local Ft. Wayne resident and productivity expert Erik Fisher about this very topic. Here are the highlights of our conversation.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

5 CSS Tips and Tricks to Try in Your Next Project

Looking for inspiration on how to add a twist to your project design? Take a look at these 5 CSS techniques and have fun experimenting with some bold ideas!. Have you ever wondered how to apply a gradient or a texture to the text in CSS? The good news is you can easily achieve that with the background-clip property!
Technologysmallbiztechnology.com

Automating Your Business to Make Working from Home Easier

Automating your business practices took on new urgency in 2020 with so many employees forced to work from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, even before the pandemic began, many companies had started accepting remote work as the future of the workplace. While some may disagree about the method being efficient, there’s no doubt that the overall trend has been on the rise.
ElectronicsAnimation Magazine

Autonomous Animator: Your Handy Work-from-Home Survival Guide

There are more and more people working part time or permanently from home every day. For many, returning full time to the office may never happen again so it’s time to get settled into your home office for the long haul. Here are some tips, tricks, and necessities that every work-from-home animator may need:
Fitnessphillyvoice.com

Tips for eating healthy while working from home

Working from home has a lot of perks: a short commute, relaxed dress code, and no brown bag lunches. But maintaining a healthy diet can be a challenge when you have 24/7 access to your snack cabinet and more options for delivery and takeout than ever before. Resisting the urge to constantly order out and splurge on junk food is an important part of eating healthy while working from home, but it’s not the only thing to keep an eye on.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

My Top Time Management Hack

One of the main reasons people seek a Professional Life Coach, is to become better at time management. It seems like an unconquerable and multi-headed Hydra, whether you are a stay-at-home parent or a global CEO. Our desire to master time and experience a measure of ease and balance in our everyday lives fuels an ever growing industry of books, calendars, apps, and experts.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

6 Habits Of Highly Successful Remote Workers

There’s a fine line between being a successful remote employee and one who misses the mark. If you have struggled WFH because of the pandemic, remember 2020 was a normal reaction to an abnormal year, says former U.S. diplomat and resilience expert, Beth Payne, who knows something about success and resilience. (Find out why the State Department awarded her for heroism here). “We’re all human beings with our vulnerabilities,” Payne said. “Being successful or resilient when hit with challenges isn’t about brute force or grit. It’s about adaptability and being able to bend, flow and sway when challenges come our way.” Payne shared the story of the huge oak tree and the small reed. The oak tree mocked the reed and bragged about how much stronger it was. When a hurricane came through, the oak tree split in half, but the reed bent and swayed because it had stamina that allowed it to make it through.
Career Development & Adviceprweek.com

'Must I agree to work from home if I don’t want to?' Agony Aunt answers your questions

Do I have to agree to work from home if I don’t want to?. Q. Our agency has come through the pandemic well. We made employee welfare a priority and our business sector held up. But I was unable to work happily at home. I couldn’t concentrate, got annoyed with the kids, the cat and the distractions everywhere. I especially hated the blurring between office and home life.
New York City, NYHGTV

5 Expert Tips for Working Out at Home

When gyms and boutique studios shut down last year, I panicked. How would I effectively maintain my fitness routine from the living room of my small apartment in New York City? I was anxious, until three days into the pandemic my super-active roommate introduced me to the world of digital fitness. I started yoga-ing in the small strip of available space next to my bed and, much to my downstairs neighbors’ displeasure, doing burpees next to the barstools in my living room. The rest, as they say, is history.
IGN

Tips and Tricks

Check out the below sections for Tips and Tricks. Dive into a freezing underwater adventure on an alien planet. Set some time after the original Subnautica, Below Zero challenges you to survive a disaster at an alien research station. Craft tools, scavenge for supplies, and unravel the next chapter in the Subnautica story.
Travelsflcn.com

Tips And Tricks To Make Your Trips Simple And More Enjoyable

Traveling can be a lot of fun, in ideal situations people travel in order to go on vacation and relax, but even then things can turn into a total nightmare! So what really makes traveling bearable? There are so many factors that go into making your trip more fun, and generally less stressful – especially if you are going overseas and somewhere far away! So here are some tips and tricks to make your travels simple and more enjoyable!
Interior DesignPosted by
Racine County Eye

Inexpensive Tricks To Make Your Home Look Expensive

Everyone has driven down the streets of a fancy neighborhood before, staring at the rows of palatial estates, with their immaculate landscapes and massive driveways. Sadly, those grand homes come with a phenomenal price tag that most can’t afford. But don’t get discouraged—just because you can’t pay for a home like that doesn’t mean you can’t live in the lap of luxury. With a bit of creativity and effort, you can transform any kind of property into a sumptuous masterpiece. Here are some inexpensive tricks to make your home look expensive.